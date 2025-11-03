Americans Back on the Road — And It’s Starting to Feel Like Pre-pandemic Again

The modern American’s driving habits have a distinctly familiar feel.

That’s based on data from the 2025 Arity Annual Driving Behavior Report, which analyzes more than 2 trillion miles of driving data, revealing new driving trends that affect safety, business, and city planning.

The analysis, based on telematics data from 45 million vehicles, shows that after years of pandemic disruptions, driving habits for many people are shifting in response to new work patterns, extreme weather, and growing comfort with new driving technologies.

Arity found the average person’s trip length and duration increased steadily through 2024 and early 2025. Even with hybrid work, Americans spent more time on the road, especially during morning rush hour.

But longer trips don’t mean safer roads, and sudden acceleration rates rose sharply in 2025 as stop-and-go congestion began returning to pre-pandemic levels.

On the bright side, distracted driving trended down to 2022–2023 levels after spiking in 2024. Arity defines distraction as phone use at speeds over 10 mph.

Analysts credited safety campaigns, insurance incentives, stricter enforcement in some states, and a growing familiarity with built-in auto technology.