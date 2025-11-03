Let’s get you startedSign in or create an account to view your personalized quotes.
By continuing, you agree to Insurify's Terms & Conditions.
Home>Car Insurance>News

Americans Back on the Road — And It’s Starting to Feel Like Pre-pandemic Again

The way Americans drive is shifting to reflect new lives, work patterns, and ongoing relationships with technology.

Doug Bailey
Written byDoug Bailey
Doug Bailey
Doug BaileySenior Content Writer

Doug Bailey is a senior content writer at Insurify. Doug is an experienced business writer having worked more than a decade as a reporter and business editor at the Boston Globe, covering financial services and the insurance industry. Most recently, Doug was a regular contributor to InsuranceNewsNet, a news and information service for the insurance and financial industry.

Doug is a native New Englander hailing from Maine and works in Insurify’s Cambridge office.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Published | Reading time: 2 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Share

The modern American’s driving habits have a distinctly familiar feel.

That’s based on data from the 2025 Arity Annual Driving Behavior Report, which analyzes more than 2 trillion miles of driving data, revealing new driving trends that affect safety, business, and city planning.

The analysis, based on telematics data from 45 million vehicles, shows that after years of pandemic disruptions, driving habits for many people are shifting in response to new work patterns, extreme weather, and growing comfort with new driving technologies.

Arity found the average person’s trip length and duration increased steadily through 2024 and early 2025. Even with hybrid work, Americans spent more time on the road, especially during morning rush hour.

But longer trips don’t mean safer roads, and sudden acceleration rates rose sharply in 2025 as stop-and-go congestion began returning to pre-pandemic levels.

On the bright side, distracted driving trended down to 2022–2023 levels after spiking in 2024. Arity defines distraction as phone use at speeds over 10 mph.

Analysts credited safety campaigns, insurance incentives, stricter enforcement in some states, and a growing familiarity with built-in auto technology.

Return-to-office mandates reshape traffic

Return-to-office (RTO) mandates produced the most striking behavioral change. Arity’s analysis shows morning rush-hour traffic hit a three-year high in 2025. At the same time, afternoon commutes became more staggered and flexible.

The report highlights that while the morning commute has resumed familiar patterns, the afternoon commute now reflects greater flexibility. Employees start work at conventional times but leave the office at various intervals.

Seattle, a technology hub, shows this shift clearly. Thursday is now the busiest commuting day, as many hybrid workers stay home Mondays and Fridays to extend weekends.

Nature’s stress tests: Hurricanes and wildfires

Arity’s researchers studied how natural disasters affect mobility. They analyzed Hurricane Helene in Florida and the January 2025 Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles.

In Tampa, despite evacuation orders, drivers seemed unfazed. Trip volume dipped only modestly before landfall, and gridlock was limited. Hyperlocal trip volume rose 30% two days pre-storm — likely for groceries and fuel — then plummeted 64% during the storm. But traffic returned to normal shortly after the storm had passed. “Many people chose not to evacuate despite the order,” Arity noted.

In Los Angeles, drivers responded instantly and anxiously to wildfire evacuation notices on Jan. 7. Average speeds fell 23%, hard braking rose 25%, and phone use increased 29% as 230,000 people fled. Data shows clogged roads, erratic behavior, and high stress.

Even residents outside the evacuation zone had slower traffic and longer trips for weeks. This shows a regional event can have ripple effects beyond its epicenter.

What’s next? Implications for insurers and city planners

Arity, part of the Allstate Corporation, captures more than 1 billion miles daily, allowing insurers, companies, and governments to act on behavioral insights.

“Mobility data is valuable when it leads to action,” Arity said in the report. “By predicting congestion before storms, pricing insurance fairly, or targeting hungry commuters in the moment, those who act on data shape the road ahead.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​”

Insurers use this data for precise pricing of their insurance premiums and scoring drivers’ risk potential. By spotting risky behavior like hard braking or distraction as it happens, insurers fine-tune underwriting and claims strategies. For policyholders, the hope is that price quotes will better match their real, inherent risk.

Cities and transportation agencies use mobility data to guide targeted safety investments and congestion management, as the data reveals when and where hazards are most likely. This, in turn, opens roadways and eases congestion that is once again climbing to pre-pandemic levels as RTOs take effect.

Doug Bailey
Doug BaileySenior Content Writer

Doug Bailey is a senior content writer at Insurify. Doug is an experienced business writer having worked more than a decade as a reporter and business editor at the Boston Globe, covering financial services and the insurance industry. Most recently, Doug was a regular contributor to InsuranceNewsNet, a news and information service for the insurance and financial industry.

Doug is a native New Englander hailing from Maine and works in Insurify’s Cambridge office.

Learn More
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo