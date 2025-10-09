More Drivers Using Do Not Disturb Phone Feature, Research Shows

Adopters embrace the tech, but non-adopters seem entrenched

Safety is consistently the top reason that drivers cite for using the DNDWD feature, which is built into every smartphone, CMT’s report says. Hands-free laws are also a top motivator, according to 41% of responses. In all, 31 states now have hands-free phone laws for drivers, CMT says.

Drivers who’ve adopted DNDWD strongly believe in its efficacy. Seventy-seven percent of users say it makes them a safer driver. And 88% say other drivers would benefit from using it, CMT reports.

Awareness of the DNDWD feature is up among all age groups except drivers younger than 29, where awareness fell 3% year over year. Drivers 60 and older had the biggest awareness boost: 60% are aware of the tech in 2025, vs. just 37% in 2024, according to CMT’s report.

But rising awareness hasn’t necessarily equated to broader acceptance of the safety feature.

Just 22% of drivers who say they recently became aware of the feature said they plan to use it — 49% less than last year. And the cohort of drivers who say they just won’t use it soared by 60%, from 27% last year to 43% this year, CMT reports.

Non-adopters cited fears of missing important calls or messages, perceived inconvenience of activating DNDWD, and a belief that it’s unnecessary as their reasons for resistance.