Distracted Driving Soared 50% in 2024, Report Says

And driving violations overall rose by 17%, according to a recent LexisNexis report.

Published | Reading time: 2 minutes

Driving violations have risen by 17% since 2019, according to a new report from LexisNexis.

In the post-pandemic landscape, back-to-office mandates, an increase in commuters, and shorter attention spans may be to blame.

“We are seeing trends where more people are returning to the office. With more time on the road, exposure to violations naturally rises,” stated Mallory Mooney, director of sales and services at Insurify. “Some experts argue that enforcement hasn’t kept pace with new types of violations, particularly around technology use.”

Driving infractions also directly affect insurance costs.

“Driving violations are one of the strongest signals insurers use when setting rates,” said Mooney, “A single violation — whether it’s speeding, running a red light, or texting while driving — can increase premiums because it indicates higher risk of future accidents or claims.”

Distracted driving by the numbers

Distracted driving is any behavior that takes attention away from driving. Talking on the phone, texting, eating, and drinking are all distractions. So are using a car’s radio, entertainment, and navigation systems while driving.

Distracted driving accounted for 13% of all accidents in 2023, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). It caused 324,819 injuries and 3,275 deaths.

“Smartphone use, in-car entertainment, and even navigation systems continue to be major contributors to distracted driving,” Mooney said. “Insurers and safety organizations consistently flag this as one of the fastest-growing risks.”

Drivers ages 16 to 45 accounted for 72% of all distracted driving violations in 2024, according to LexisNexis.

While safety features like lane assist, blind-spot monitoring, and braking alerts all help keep drivers safe, they may make drivers less aware of risk.

“Distraction is the norm … the technology is better in vehicles,” Mooney said. “This could lead us to make riskier maneuvers where limited visibility or safety features might not have allowed such bold decisions when driving.”

Violations drive up insurance costs

Driving violations aren’t isolated incidents. They can increase car insurance rates up to 50%, according to Mooney. Insurers consider the severity and the frequency of the violation when setting rates.

“A minor speeding ticket might raise your rate modestly, while major violations, such as reckless driving, driving under the influence, or repeated infractions, can cause premiums to rise dramatically,” she said.

Major speeding violations rose by 16% and minor speeding violations rose by 25% since the end of 2023, LexisNexis reported. That’s 38% and 21% higher than in 2019, respectively.

DUI convictions rose by 8%, with ages 60 to 99 seeing the highest jump in DUIs, according to the report. DUI convictions had previously been on a steady decline since 1980.

While all incidents lead to rate increases, DUIs in particular can push average full-coverage premiums from $199 per month to $327, according to Insurify data.

What’s next: Decreasing violations and distracted driving

Currently, 31 states ban all handheld cell phone usage while driving, and 49 ban texting while driving.

Mooney suggests getting settled before starting to drive to limit the amount of time on a phone. “Set yourself up for success: Get the playlist set ahead of time, get a good co-pilot for longer trips, put the destination in the navigation before you leave, [and] make sure your phone is away or stored out of sight.”

In its report, LexusNexus recommends insurers consider telematics-based safe driving discounts and targeted driving safety programs.

