Distracted Driving Soared 50% in 2024, Report Says

Distracted driving by the numbers

Distracted driving is any behavior that takes attention away from driving. Talking on the phone, texting, eating, and drinking are all distractions. So are using a car’s radio, entertainment, and navigation systems while driving.

Distracted driving accounted for 13% of all accidents in 2023, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). It caused 324,819 injuries and 3,275 deaths.

“Smartphone use, in-car entertainment, and even navigation systems continue to be major contributors to distracted driving,” Mooney said. “Insurers and safety organizations consistently flag this as one of the fastest-growing risks.”

Drivers ages 16 to 45 accounted for 72% of all distracted driving violations in 2024, according to LexisNexis.

While safety features like lane assist, blind-spot monitoring, and braking alerts all help keep drivers safe, they may make drivers less aware of risk.

“Distraction is the norm … the technology is better in vehicles,” Mooney said. “This could lead us to make riskier maneuvers where limited visibility or safety features might not have allowed such bold decisions when driving.”