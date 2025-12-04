5 Ways AI Can Help You Keep Your 2026 Financial Resolutions

More than half of Americans say improving their finances is on their 2026 New Year’s resolution lists. Yet only 40% have any confidence they’ll be able to keep their resolutions, according to a recent Motley Fool Money report.

But 2026 just might be the year to make your financial resolutions stick — by putting AI to work doing tedious money tasks for you.

We asked multiple AI models to suggest high-impact financial resolutions for the coming year and to find ways AI could help turn those aspirations into long-lasting reality. Why use AI to help with 2026 resolutions? As Gemini 3Pro told us, “If you want to execute these resolutions without burning out, you need to delegate the grunt work to the machines.”

Here are the top five things to do for your finances next year and how AI can help — courtesy of the bots themselves. We thoroughly fact-checked the bots’ recommendations (as you should always do when using AI), but it’s important to do your own research before making any changes to your financial planning.