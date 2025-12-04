Let’s get you startedSign in or create an account to view your personalized quotes.
5 Ways AI Can Help You Keep Your 2026 Financial Resolutions

Doubt you’ll be able to follow through on your 2026 financial goals? AI could be the tool that gives you a shot at success.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Written byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify's content team. She's passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify's copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify's content. He's a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Published | Reading time: 3 minutes

More than half of Americans say improving their finances is on their 2026 New Year’s resolution lists. Yet only 40% have any confidence they’ll be able to keep their resolutions, according to a recent Motley Fool Money report.

But 2026 just might be the year to make your financial resolutions stick — by putting AI to work doing tedious money tasks for you.

We asked multiple AI models to suggest high-impact financial resolutions for the coming year and to find ways AI could help turn those aspirations into long-lasting reality. Why use AI to help with 2026 resolutions? As Gemini 3Pro told us, “If you want to execute these resolutions without burning out, you need to delegate the grunt work to the machines.”

Here are the top five things to do for your finances next year and how AI can help — courtesy of the bots themselves. We thoroughly fact-checked the bots’ recommendations (as you should always do when using AI), but it’s important to do your own research before making any changes to your financial planning.

1. Build an emergency fund

You need to have savings to cover at least three to six months of living expenses so that when a financial crisis occurs — your car breaks down, the dog eats something it shouldn’t — you don’t have to resort to credit to cover the expense.

Multiple bots put this goal at the top of the list and pointed to some common AI tools to help you save. Digital tools like Albert, Oportun, and Rocket Money can analyze your spending, identify savings opportunities, and automatically deposit spare amounts into a savings account.

You can also use ChatGPT to compare rates on high-yield savings accounts or analyze your spending and income data to suggest ideal monthly savings amounts.

2. Create a customized debt-payoff plan

Avalanche, snowball, consolidation — however you choose to tackle high-interest debt, AI can help you create a customized plan to get it done. Plug your debt balances, interest rates, income, and expenses into an AI bot, and ask it to create a game plan that fits your budget.

Need some inspiration to keep yourself on track? AI can also show you how much you’ll save by sticking to the plan — and how much your debt will cost you long-term if you keep carrying it.

3. Put AI to work finding you cheaper stuff

Sure, AI can scour the web to find you the lowest price on holiday gifts. But think bigger picture for bigger savings. AI can help you find better prices on some financial necessities.

For example, 42% of drivers have already used AI assistants to shop for car insurance (which everyone needs to have), according to an Insurify report. And some AI-powered tools can actually cancel subscriptions for you or negotiate lower rates with cable companies, cell phone services, internet providers, and more.

4. Put purchases on a 48-hour spending delay

Almost everyone has bought something on impulse and regretted it the next day. But if you commit to waiting just 48 hours before making a non-essential purchase, you give yourself (and your AI assistant of choice) time to think about it.

Your AI assistant can remind you of the purchase you’re considering in 48 hours and ask if you still want it. If you decide you do, AI can evaluate the item’s price history, reviews, cheaper alternatives, and how the purchase might affect your finances.

5. Plan for fun and flexibility

All savings and no play could make for a sad, un-fun 2026. But AI budgeting apps can help you identify a safe amount to spend on discretionary items like dining and entertainment. They can also track your discretionary spending and alert you when you’re nearing your fun-money limit for the month.

Some apps even suggest low-cost or free ways to have fun without going over budget, based on an analysis of your past discretionary spending habits.

What’s next: Better finances in 2026

Nearly a third of Americans say December is more financially stressful than any other month, according to Empower’s “The December Mindset” study. And 21% view December as a “financial checkpoint” that sets the tone for their finances in the coming year.

If your financial resolutions have never quite worked out, 2026 may be a good year to try some support from AI. Just remember, AI can make mistakes, so it’s important to vet any information it provides — and speak to a human financial adviser if you still have questions.

