Most Americans Don’t Trust Insurers Will Help Them When Something Goes Wrong, Study Finds

Only 37% of Americans believe that their insurance companies will help them when problems arise, according to a new survey from Guardian Service. But despite this lack of trust, most still consider insurance a necessity they wouldn’t go without.

Seventy-seven percent of people view car insurance as essential, and 57% reported viewing homeowners or renters insurance as essential.

A small percentage view insurance as a luxury they’ll keep only if they can afford it. About 3% of people viewed car insurance as a luxury, and 6% said home and renters insurance are a luxury.

Others view home and car insurance as being nice to have, but they would do without the coverages if necessary. Nine percent would skip out on car insurance if needed, and 19% would skip home or renters insurance coverage if necessary. Of the people surveyed by Guardian Service, 24% said they’ve previously reduced insurance for a car or home at some point to save money.

Insurify’s own research corroborates these findings, with 53% of surveyed insured drivers reporting they had considered reducing their car insurance coverage due to financial worries. About 18% of those Insurify surveyed reported already cutting back on their coverage to better manage financial concerns.