Already, U.S. Natural Disasters Drive Near-Record Global Insurance Losses in 2025

Insurers around the world lost $84 billion in the first half of 2025, the highest global loss since 2011, according to a new report from the reinsurance firm Gallagher Re. That’s 55% higher than average for the decade.

U.S. natural catastrophes accounted for an astounding 92% of global insured losses for climate- or weather-related damage, skewed by the costly Palisades and Eaton wildfires in California.

California wildfires caused $40 billion in insured losses alone in the first half of the year. And severe storms in the spring and early summer caused $17.1 billion in damage across the country.

Thunderstorms, tornadoes, hail, and straight-line winds — collectively called convective storms — caused 14% more damage in the first half of 2025 than the 10-year average.

An increase in hailstorms has hit the Midwest particularly hard, and now some insurers in the region are requiring roof replacements to cover high-risk homes.