The Little Cost-Shaving That Affects Auto Policyholders Big Time

Some call it a ‘nationwide scheme’

Michael Parsons is well familiar with CCC’s methods and issues and has an enviable track record when going up against national insurers and their appraisers. As CFO of Source One Financial Corp., an auto finance company, Parsons has battled dozens of insurers over their use of CCC evaluations in more than 1,000 cases over the past six years. He claims to have won each one.

“This is a widespread nationwide scheme,” Parsons said in an interview with Insurify from his Braintree, Mass., headquarters. “A CCC market evaluation report is specifically produced by one company only for the benefit of the insurance company. In fact, every report says on its face that it cannot be relied upon by anybody except the insurance company.”

Parsons has argued, in court, that CCC uses a “secret sauce” whose ingredients are known only to the company to arrive at its evaluation. He says it takes the value of “dealer-ready” comparable vehicles and applies “normal wear” to the accident car, reducing its value by up to 15% off the dealer price.

“What the insurance company will never disclose is what ‘normal wear’ means,” Parsons said. “But no one gets to see the guidelines. How do you argue with your car being defined as ‘normal’ unless you know what ‘normal’ means?”

Parsons and other litigants say insurers should use public information, such as data from J.D. Power (formerly NADA’s Used Car Guide), whose data and methodology are accessible and understood.