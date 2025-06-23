In the Doghouse: Pet Owners Take Nationwide to Court

Nationwide discontinued its Whole Pet insurance plan last year, despite advertising it as offering lifelong coverage for pets. A group of Massachusetts pet owners is now suing the insurer, alleging its move left them with expensive vet bills for sick or older pets and potentially disqualified them from getting pet insurance elsewhere.

Nationwide ended Whole Pet policies and dropped over 100,000 pets. By canceling policies for pets after they developed conditions, the insurer essentially made those conditions uncoverable by other insurers that typically exclude pre-existing conditions from coverage, the lawsuit charges.

The class-action lawsuit filed in Massachusetts alleges the insurer used a “bait-and-switch” strategy to enroll pets into lifelong care, only to drop coverage after the pets aged or developed illnesses.

Nationwide is the nation’s largest pet insurer, covering more than a million pets.

“Consumers who purchased pet insurance through Nationwide expected their coverage would continue throughout their pet’s lifetime … Then, when their senior pets needed veterinary care, Nationwide decided it would no longer offer Whole Pet, thus canceling coverage for thousands of consumers,” the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit is seeking financial compensation for the pet owners who were left with expensive medical bills after Nationwide canceled their policies. It also aims to set a precedent for future pet insurance policies.