Home>Pet Insurance>News

In the Doghouse: Pet Owners Take Nationwide to Court

Lawsuit alleges insurer promised ‘whole life care’ but dropped sick, older pets — leaving them potentially uninsurable with other companies.

Sara Getman
Written bySara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Published | Reading time: 2 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Share

Nationwide discontinued its Whole Pet insurance plan last year, despite advertising it as offering lifelong coverage for pets. A group of Massachusetts pet owners is now suing the insurer, alleging its move left them with expensive vet bills for sick or older pets and potentially disqualified them from getting pet insurance elsewhere.

Nationwide ended Whole Pet policies and dropped over 100,000 pets. By canceling policies for pets after they developed conditions, the insurer essentially made those conditions uncoverable by other insurers that typically exclude pre-existing conditions from coverage, the lawsuit charges.

The class-action lawsuit filed in Massachusetts alleges the insurer used a “bait-and-switch” strategy to enroll pets into lifelong care, only to drop coverage after the pets aged or developed illnesses.

Nationwide is the nation’s largest pet insurer, covering more than a million pets.

“Consumers who purchased pet insurance through Nationwide expected their coverage would continue throughout their pet’s lifetime … Then, when their senior pets needed veterinary care, Nationwide decided it would no longer offer Whole Pet, thus canceling coverage for thousands of consumers,” the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit is seeking financial compensation for the pet owners who were left with expensive medical bills after Nationwide canceled their policies. It also aims to set a precedent for future pet insurance policies.

Lawsuit accuses Nationwide of fraud

The lawsuit, which attorneys filed earlier this month, focuses on four core charges and alleges that Nationwide:

  1. Violated the Massachusetts Consumer Protection Act

  2. Violated the Federal Trade Commission Act and various state-level consumer protection acts

  3. Committed negligent misrepresentation

  4. Committed fraud

The suit claims that pet owners paid premiums but didn’t receive claim payouts from Nationwide. It also alleges that Nationwide misled pet owners into a “whole life” policy when it wasn’t really for life and that Nationwide allegedly dropped sick, older pets when it promised not to.

Pre-existing conditions in pet insurance

The lawsuit has a particular focus on Nationwide canceling coverage for pets after they developed chronic conditions, making those conditions uncoverable by a new insurer or plan.

A pre-existing condition is anything that relates to a pet’s medical history before a policy starts, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA). But if a condition develops after an owner enrolls their pet in a policy, it’s typically coverable. Many pet owners seek “whole life” policies to ensure their pet will continue to receive coverage as they get older and develop more health problems.

The lawsuit states, “Nationwide marketed the Whole Pet with Wellness Plan as a plan that included coverage for chronic conditions and did not expire at a certain age of the pet.”

As a result of Nationwide’s canceling the plan, the lawsuit states, the pet owners “suffered and continue to suffer actual, consequential, and pecuniary damages.”

Nationwide provided a written statement on the matter to Boston’s 25 Investigates, saying, “While we do not comment on pending litigation, it is important to note that we have been working to offer customers new products, which has reduced the number of impacted policies by more than 75%.”

What’s next? Adjusting to the growth of pet insurance

Pet insurance is a growing industry, doubling in size since 2020, according to NAPHIA, and states are struggling to regulate it. Massachusetts ranks eighth in states with the most insured pets and the highest grossing premiums, according to NAPHIA.

As more and more pet owners seek insurance options, experts recommend consulting their veterinarian regarding specific insurance plans and reviewing plans to fully understand possible exclusions.

Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo