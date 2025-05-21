Home>Pet Insurance>News

Trupanion Policyholders Face 33% Rate Hike for Pet Insurance in California

Higher rates take effect this summer following insurance department’s rate increase approval.

Published | Reading time: 1 minutes

More than 97,000 California pet parents will see their Trupanion pet insurance premiums skyrocket as early as this summer following the state Department of Insurance’s (CDI) recent approval of a 33% rate hike that takes effect July 19.

American Pet Insurance Company (APIC), which underwrites Trupanion policies in California, cited losses of nearly 12% between Oct. 1, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2024, as driving the need for a significant rate increase.

Impact on pet parents’ wallets

The rate increase will affect Trupanion policies that renew on or after July 19, according to APIC filing documents. The hike will affect 97,153 policies, with most facing premium increases that range between 25% and 45%.

Under the approved increase, Trupanion’s base rate for pet insurance policies will rise from $154 annually to $205. Pet owners’ actual premiums typically vary from a policy’s base rate due to factors like a pet’s age, gender, breed, location, and health history — all of which affect the cost to insure them.

What’s next: Renewals at a higher cost

Trupanion’s California underwriter, APIC, also recently secured CDI approval to increase rates for Pets Best policies in the state. APIC no longer sells new Pets Best policies in California and projected a high rate of cancellations in the state over the next several years.

The Trupanion rate increase will affect current customers when their policies renew and will apply to any new policies APIC underwrites in California.

The average annual cost of pet insurance in California is $564 for dogs, which is higher than the national average of $516, according to data from Insurify and its pet insurance partner Fletch. For cats, California’s average is level with the national average of $276 per year.

Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

Evelyn Pimplaskar is Insurify’s director of content. With 30-plus years in content creation – including 10 years specializing in personal finance – Evelyn’s done everything from covering volatile local elections as a beat reporter to building fintech content libraries from the ground up.

Before joining Insurify, she was editor-in-chief at Credible, where she launched and developed the lending marketplace’s media partnership’s content initiative and managed the restructuring of the editorial team to enhance content production efficiency. Formerly, as tax editor for Credit Karma, Evelyn built a library of more than 300 educational articles on federal and state taxes, achieving triple-digit year-over-year growth in e-files from organic search.

Her early career included work as a content marketer, vice president and managing officer of a boutique public relations agency, chief copy editor for 14 weekly Forbes publications, reporting for large and mid-sized daily newspapers, and freelancing for the Associated Press.

Evelyn is passionate about creating personal finance content that distills complex topics into relatable, easy-to-understand stories. She believes great content helps empower readers with the information they need to make important personal finance decisions.

