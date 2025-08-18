State Farm Faces Lawsuit Over Denied Hail and Wind Claims in Alabama

Suit alleges State Farm acted in bad faith

“State Farm knew no lawful basis existed for the denials herein stated and failed to investigate properly,” the suit states. The complaint also argues that State Farm misled the plaintiffs by selling them homeowners policies that buyers assumed would include coverage for wind and hail damage.

The suit also includes individual allegations by each member plaintiff. In general, the plaintiffs allege State Farm refused to investigate or cover incidents of roof damage and subsequent water damage brought on by wind and hailstorms.

Most plaintiffs are seeking financial compensation, plus costs and interest, for their losses. Some are also seeking compensation for mental anguish and emotional distress.

Total damages sought range from $18,000 to $20,000 per plaintiff, Gantt Pierce, an attorney for the plaintiffs, told Alabama television station WTVY.

“There’s been a lot of damage done — to ceilings, to personal property, to things that are kind of subsequent to your roof being damaged. And by them not taking care of that in short order, it’s caused more damage,” Pierce told the station.

State Farm has not yet commented on the lawsuit.