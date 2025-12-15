Legal Storm Brews Over Insurers’ ‘Binding Restrictions’

Insurers protecting themselves

“If [insurers] let that happen unchecked, then they get flooded with immediate claims from the highest-risk folks,” Adam Dayan, attorney and founder of Consumer Law Group LLC, told Insurify. “And if people only buy insurance when a wildfire is at their doorstep, the insurer only collects a few months of premium but might have to pay out a huge claim right away.”

Insurers argue that binding restrictions are necessary. But legal challenges allege binding restrictions violate consumer rights. Pending litigation could lead to significant changes in insurance practices, affecting how insurers apply restrictions.

One lawsuit seeking class action status is playing out in Massachusetts. The suit claims an insurer unfairly and illegally denied a policyholder’s claim under her collision coverage. The insurer invoked its binding restriction due to a National Weather Service flood warning in effect for the area when the woman bought her policy.

The complaint alleges the insurer’s decision clashes with the state’s consumer protection laws. State regulations list only six situations in which insurers may refuse collision coverage. None of the acceptable situations relates to weather.

The woman’s complaint said her insurer “never articulated the lawful basis for this ‘binding restriction’ and how it could, as a matter of law, supersede statutory authority to the contrary and deprive a Massachusetts consumer of the statutory protections mandated by the legislature.”

The average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts is well below the national average, Insurify data shows — $1,751 per year for full coverage vs. $2,402.