LA County Investigating State Farm’s Handling of January Wildfire Claims

Los Angeles County officials are investigating policyholder complaints that State Farm, California’s largest home insurance company, has delayed, underpaid, or denied claims in the aftermath of the January 2025 Eaton and Palisades wildfires.

The county counsel’s office said it’s looking at potential violations of the state’s Unfair Competition Law. If found liable, State Farm could face civil penalties of up to $2,500 per day, per violation.

“Altadena residents have already endured unimaginable loss and they shouldn’t have to fight their own insurance company to recover,” Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said in a press release. “The County has heard loud and clear from wildfire survivors that State Farm’s delays are standing in the way of rebuilding.”

“Fair and timely insurance payments aren’t a privilege; they’re a right,” she said. “State Farm must act quickly so survivors can rebuild their homes and their lives.”

Third-party surveys have found widespread frustration with State Farm’s treatment of claims, county officials said. Far too many residents have faced undue claim delays, underpayments, and denials that compound their hardship and losses, according to the county’s statement.