USAA Seeking Another 7% Home Insurance Increase in California

Insurer says it’s trying to keep pace with rising costs

“California’s insurance market continues to face pressure from rising home values, repair costs, and severe weather,” a spokesperson for USAA told the San Francisco Chronicle in response to the rate filing. “Despite these challenges, USAA has expanded its presence in California.”

Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom identified USAA and four other insurers as having recommitted to the state.

The average USAA home insurance policyholder pays $2,428 per year for coverage in California, according to the filing. A 7% increase would add an additional $170 to that home insurance bill.

But rates could climb higher for more expensive homes or those in wildfire risk areas.

Customers in Malibu, for example, would pay $732 more per year, and some could pay as much as $4,800 more per year. Rates in Orinda would rise around $384 per year, with the largest rate increases resulting in a $1,700 annual increase.