Home Insurers Recommitting to California Market

The California insurance market is seeing the return or recommitment of some familiar corporate faces.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state’s Department of Insurance announced last week that five insurers — including three of the top 10 based on market share — have recommitted to providing coverage to California residents.

“We just had four of our admitted market come back in,” Newsom told former President Bill Clinton during a conversation at the Clinton Global Initiative event in New York City. “In fact, two days ago, we had our fourth come back in. We had a lot of folks who were leaving the market. [They] simply said … it’s too expensive and the losses are too significant.”

The total is now up to five companies: California Casualty, CSAA, Mercury General, Pacific Specialty, and USAA.

Some, like Mercury General and USAA, never ceased writing coverage in the state.