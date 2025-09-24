Home>Homeowners Insurance>News

California Set to Launch First Public Wildfire Model for Home Insurance

Model could help regulators and homeowners better understand rate increases.

Katie Powers
Written byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Published | Reading time: 2 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Share

Table of contents

Table of contentsexpand/collapse

When it comes to assessing a home’s wildfire risk in California, a lot of calculating happens behind the scenes. But new legislation aims to change that.

State legislators passed a bill on Sept. 13 to create a publicly available wildfire model that would simulate potential property damage from wildfires and provide more transparency around rate increases. The law doesn’t require insurance companies to use the new state-crafted model. But a public model would give consumers, regulators, and legislators a basis of comparison when evaluating rate increases tied to wildfire risks.

“My bill establishes a public wildfire catastrophe model to simulate property damage from major wildfires,” said California Sen. Dave Cortese, the bill’s sponsor. “This will allow communities and residents [to] understand their property’s risk scores so they can do everything possible to reduce wildfire risks. That will help inform insurance rates and educate communities about wildfire risks.”

The Wildfire Safety and Risk Mitigation Program comes less than a year after the California Department of Insurance began permitting insurance companies to use wildfire models. Such models attempt to understand and predict wildfire behavior by running numerical simulations of wildfire events. Proponents say the models help them better predict future risk.

Since the regulation change in December 2024, two California insurance companies have used models made by private analytics companies to support requests for insurance rate increases, according to reporting by ClimateWire.

“Insurance companies’ private models penalize consumers with higher prices and non-renewals but refuse to explain how they calculate wildfire risk,” said Carmen Balber, executive director of Consumer Watchdog. “Homeowners and renters have a right to information about their own fire risk and the ability to use it to make their homes and communities safer. With SB 429, a fully transparent wildfire model accountable to the public will put power back in consumers’ hands.”

California’s high-risk insurance market

California’s position as the most wildfire-prone state in the U.S. makes it a high-risk market for insurance companies. And some companies have exited or rolled back coverage offerings in the state in recent years.

State Farm and Allstate both left the state’s property insurance market in 2023. California residents have to pay increasingly high costs for homeowners insurance.

As insurers flee and prices increase, many homeowners haven’t been able to find affordable coverage through a private insurance company, turning instead to limited coverage from California’s state-run FAIR Plan. The FAIR Plan had 573,739 policies in place in March 2025, a 23% increase from September 2024. That growth has caused financial strain to the insurer, said Victoria Roach, plan president. She addressed the state’s Assembly Standing Committee on Insurance during an oversight hearing in May.

What’s next? Legislation heads to Gov. Newsom’s desk

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has until Oct. 13 to sign or veto the legislation. His approval would begin the development of the first public wildlife catastrophe model, to be published on the Department of Insurance website.

The department is then responsible to “provide recommendations to the Senate Committee on Insurance, Assembly Committee on Insurance, Assembly Committee on Emergency Management, Budget Committees, and the Governor for future budget allocations related to these provisions before September 1, 2026.”

Katie Powers
Katie PowersSenior Editor

Katie Powers is an insurance writer at Insurify with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in New York and expertise in personal finance and auto insurance topics. She strives to help consumers make better financial decisions. Prior to joining Insurify, she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Emerson College. Her work has been published in St. Louis Magazine, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. Connect with Katie on LinkedIn.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo