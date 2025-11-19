Flood Insurance Costs Could Soar 64% Without Government-Backed NFIP

Flood-critical states could pay 74% more annually without the NFIP

Without the NFIP, the five states with the highest number of flood insurance policies could see especially high cost increases. About 38% of all U.S. flood policies are based in Florida, with another 13% in Texas. From 2020 to 2024, the NFIP paid out $17.6 billion in claims, with Florida alone receiving $13.5 billion (77%).

Five states — Florida, Texas, Louisiana, New Jersey, and California — make up two-thirds of the nation’s flood policies. Those states could see steeper price increases than others if the NFIP were to cease providing coverage. Insurify projects costs could rise by 74%, or $719 annually, based on market rate projections.

1. Florida

Total flood insurance policies: 1,939,304

NFIP average annual cost: $902

Projected average without NFIP: $1,584 (76% more expensive)

Florida alone makes up more than a third of the nation’s flood insurance policies, and the vast majority of the state’s policies — 1.8 million — are provided through the NFIP (93%). Hurricane risk makes the state more dependent on federal assistance than most. For example, major storms contributed to the NFIP paying out more than $7.5 billion in claims to Floridians in 2024, while just $1 billion went to all other states combined. The increasing cost of severe weather is one reason Florida is the least affordable state for homeowners.

2. Texas

Total flood insurance policies: 666,629

NFIP average annual cost: $923

Projected average without NFIP: $1,408 (53% more expensive)

Texas’ flood risk came into sharp focus in 2025 when flash flooding struck Central Texas early July 4, leading to at least 135 deaths.[12] Of all states, FEMA reports that Texas has the highest expected financial losses from river flooding and the second-highest from hurricanes.[13] In 2017, Hurricane Harvey led to extreme rainfall and flooding that damaged or destroyed more than 200,000 homes and businesses.

3. Louisiana

Total flood insurance policies: 430,104

NFIP average annual cost: $965

Projected average without NFIP: $1,805 (87% more expensive)

Louisiana has the third-highest number of flood insurance policies of any state. The NFIP provides 97% of those policies. Average flood insurance costs in the state could nearly double if the NFIP ceased, leaving residents with unsubsidized rates, according to Insurify’s analysis of FEMA data. Louisiana also already relies on federal disaster assistance more than other states. From 2020 to 2024, Louisiana received a quarter of all FEMA disaster relief funding ($8 billion of $33 billion).

Flood insurance costs in the state had already been rising rapidly as part of the NFIP’s new risk rating system.[14] Adding to the financial pressure, Louisianans pay the second-highest average home insurance rate of any state, at $5,132 per year.

4. New Jersey

Total flood insurance policies: 228,208

NFIP average annual cost: $1,045

Projected average without NFIP: $2,130 (104% more expensive)

New Jersey policyholders could see their flood insurance costs more than double without the NFIP’s subsidized rates. Most of the state’s population (53%) lives in a coastal zone along the shore and rivers.[15] That explains why New Jersey has the highest expected financial losses from coastal flooding of any state.[13]

Flooding from Hurricane Sandy in 2012 destroyed or damaged an estimated 346,000 homes in the state, and the storm remains one of the most expensive disasters in U.S. history.[16] Homeowners have to choose between absorbing that risk on their own or paying above-average flood insurance premiums. Those same homeowners already pay the highest average property taxes of any state.

5. California

Total flood insurance policies: 220,075

NFIP average annual cost: $961

Projected average without NFIP: $1,462 (52% more expensive)

Wildfires are far from the only climate threat Californians have to cope with. At the end of 2022, relentless rain resulted in more than 700 landslides, 1,400 rescues, and 21 deaths. From 2020 to 2024, the NFIP paid out more than $124 million in flood claims to California businesses and homeowners.

The state expects flood risk to increase due to more storms that hold more moisture, resulting in larger flood flows on major rivers.[17] By 2050, a Cotality analysis estimates, the state’s flood risk will surpass its wildfire risk.[18]