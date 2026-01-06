Let’s get you startedSign in or create an account to view your personalized quotes.
Home>Car Insurance>News

Fixable EV Collision Claims Peeked in Late 2025

Higher payouts could prompt insurers to charge even higher premiums for EV coverage.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Written byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Published | Reading time: 2 minutes

Electric vehicle owners filed more claims for fixable collision damage in the third quarter of 2025 than ever before, according to a new report. Repairable EV claims accounted for 3.21% of all U.S. collision claims in Q3, collision repair information and tech company Mitchell reported.

Claims frequency for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) rose 4.2% year over year, according to the report. The volume of repairable claims also rose for “mild hybrids,” which use a small electric motor to supplement a gas-powered engine. Claims frequency for plug-in hybrids remained mostly flat during the same period, Mitchell reported.

The reported data represents car insurance claims for repairable damage and excludes claims that ended up in a total loss, said Matt Brannon, a data journalist with Insurify.

“Some drivers have the misconception that EVs get totaled more often than internal combustion vehicles,” Brannon said. “But the latest available data indicates their loss rates are about the same. For EVs, it’s 7.35%, and it’s 7.47% for comparable gas-powered vehicles.”

EV claims costs are still high but fell in Q3

Complex technology and a limited supply of aftermarket parts make BEV collision claims the most costly, according to Mitchell’s report. In the U.S., the Q3 average claim cost for a repairable gas-powered vehicle collision was around $5,000. For all BEVs, the average was $6,185 during the same quarter. That marks a year-over-year decrease of 2.4% for BEVs.

Average claim costs for mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids stayed fairly level compared to Q3 of 2024, according to the report.

EV sales spike played out as expected

BEV sales jumped 36% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2025, according to the report. Industry watchers had predicted an increase was likely as many Americans rushed to buy EVs before a $7,500 federal income tax credit for EV purchases expired on Sept. 30, 2025. Experts also warn that without the credit, EV sales could plummet.

Nearly half of EV owners (45%) said they wouldn’t have bought their EV without the tax credit, an Insurify driver survey revealed earlier this year. And 32% said they wouldn’t be able to buy an EV at full price today, now that the tax credit is gone.

What’s next: Repair costs and price tags impact sales

While EV makers continue to work toward making their vehicles more repairable, the high costs of repairs, combined with higher purchase costs, could undermine EV sales. Because an alternative parts industry doesn’t yet exist for BEVs, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts — which tend to cost more — accounted for about 85% of the parts costs for repairs in Q3.

“Long-term affordability should be a consideration when buying any vehicle,” Brannon said. “EV drivers and buyers need to think about repair costs and insurance premiums. More EVs are getting repaired under collision claims, which means EVs are costing insurers more to cover.”

“While collision claims are up, BEV sales are expected to drop significantly in the near term due to changing government policies,” Ryan Mandell, Mitchell’s vice president of strategy and market intelligence, told PropertyCasualty 360. “That puts even more pressure on carriers to refine their underwriting and claims management practices to support a more diverse car parc that also now includes a growing number of hybrid alternatives.”

Typically, auto insurers pass on claims losses to consumers in the form of higher premiums. And EVs already cost 49% more to insure than gas-powered vehicles, according to Insurify data.

