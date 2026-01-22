The Digital Divide: Online Insurance Buying Is Improving, but Not Uniformly

Buying insurance online is getting faster, more precise, and more customizable — but not for everyone. A new industry scorecard finds that while major insurers have made real progress in simplifying quotes, bundling coverage, and speeding up checkout, the overall digital experience still varies widely.

The findings come from Keynova Group’s Q4 2025 Online Insurance Scorecard, which evaluated the websites of 12 of the nation��’s largest auto and property insurers. Keynova examined more than 400 criteria tied to quoting, onboarding, agent integration, and site usability.

Understanding these criteria helps consumers grasp what makes a digital experience seamless or frustrating and why some insurers rank higher than others in supporting shoppers from quote to purchase. In this year’s rankings, Progressive placed No. 1 for overall online customer experience, reflecting how consistently its digital tools support shoppers.

While several major insurers scored well, the report underscores a central theme: Digital insurance experiences are improving, but not uniformly. Some insurers have built streamlined, e-commerce-style platforms. Others still require more clicks, more guesswork, or more follow-up with agents. Such friction points can shape whether a consumer finishes a quote or abandons it.

The Keynova scorecard evaluates only insurance companies’ own websites, not third-party marketplaces or comparison platforms. Even as insurers refine their digital experiences, many consumers may still prefer independent sites that allow them to compare multiple insurers side by side before deciding where to complete a purchase.