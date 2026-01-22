Let’s get you startedSign in or create an account to view your personalized quotes.
The Digital Divide: Online Insurance Buying Is Improving, but Not Uniformly

A new scorecard for auto insurers shows advances in quoting and comparing, but some websites are still clunky and hard to use.

Doug Bailey
Written byDoug Bailey
Doug Bailey
Doug BaileySenior Content Writer

Doug Bailey is a senior content writer at Insurify. Doug is an experienced business writer having worked more than a decade as a reporter and business editor at the Boston Globe, covering financial services and the insurance industry. Most recently, Doug was a regular contributor to InsuranceNewsNet, a news and information service for the insurance and financial industry.

Doug is a native New Englander hailing from Maine and works in Insurify’s Cambridge office.

Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Published | Reading time: 4 minutes

Buying insurance online is getting faster, more precise, and more customizable — but not for everyone. A new industry scorecard finds that while major insurers have made real progress in simplifying quotes, bundling coverage, and speeding up checkout, the overall digital experience still varies widely.

The findings come from Keynova Group’s Q4 2025 Online Insurance Scorecard, which evaluated the websites of 12 of the nation’s largest auto and property insurers. Keynova examined more than 400 criteria tied to quoting, onboarding, agent integration, and site usability.

Understanding these criteria helps consumers grasp what makes a digital experience seamless or frustrating and why some insurers rank higher than others in supporting shoppers from quote to purchase. In this year’s rankings, Progressive placed No. 1 for overall online customer experience, reflecting how consistently its digital tools support shoppers.

While several major insurers scored well, the report underscores a central theme: Digital insurance experiences are improving, but not uniformly. Some insurers have built streamlined, e-commerce-style platforms. Others still require more clicks, more guesswork, or more follow-up with agents. Such friction points can shape whether a consumer finishes a quote or abandons it.

The Keynova scorecard evaluates only insurance companies’ own websites, not third-party marketplaces or comparison platforms. Even as insurers refine their digital experiences, many consumers may still prefer independent sites that allow them to compare multiple insurers side by side before deciding where to complete a purchase.

Faster quoting is more likely to lead to a purchase

The most significant advances, according to the report, came in online quoting, where insurers are simplifying data entry, improving coverage explanations, and reducing barriers to completing a policy.

Two-thirds of insurers now offer side-by-side quote comparisons, according to Keynova, allowing shoppers to evaluate coverage packages and deductibles at a glance. Many also present multiple pricing tiers based on different coverage levels, making it easier to balance cost and protection.

Bundling is also moving earlier into the shopping journey. One in 4 insurers now estimate the cost of adding homeowners or renters insurance while a customer is getting an auto quote, with a direct link to bundle policies. The Hartford has also introduced in-quote estimates for umbrella coverage, a product that traditionally required speaking with a representative.

That shift is part of a broader trend toward fully digital purchasing. The number of insurers offering online umbrella policy quotes more than doubled in 2025, rising to 42%. For consumers, that means fewer phone calls and faster comparisons for higher-limit coverage that once required agent assistance.

Once shoppers decide to buy, onboarding is also becoming more seamless. Half of insurers now provide immediate access to a digital ID card after purchase. About three-fourths allow new policyholders to choose a payment plan at checkout, and more than half enable automatic payments.

Agents still matter in a digital world

Even with all the digital tools, agents remain a big deal. About a third of insurance companies now show a local agent just as consumers are getting an online quote so it’s easier to connect when ready to make a buying decision. Plus, roughly 75% of insurers provide personalized agent information, and nearly 1 in 5 let people schedule an appointment directly.

For consumers, that hybrid model offers flexibility: quick digital shopping paired with live support when insurance decisions become more complicated.

But site usability remains a weak spot, and improving ease of use can significantly enhance consumer satisfaction and trust, the research shows.

And while getting a quote is getting easier, many insurance websites themselves are clunky.

For example:

  • Fewer than half of insurance companies offer public tutorials on how to use their online accounts, according to the research. Only one, USAA, offers helpful videos inside the customer portal. Similarly, fewer than half have searchable FAQs on the site for quick fixes to common problems, such as billing or policy changes.

  • While most sites let users search their public pages, a surprising 58% don’t allow any search within one’s own customer account dashboard. And when they do offer a search filter to narrow down results, it’s often only on the public pages, not where users manage their policies.

  • Insurers are doing the basics — like keyboard navigation and screen-reader support on quote forms — but two-thirds don’t give a clear digital way to report an accessibility issue. This limits the ability to improve the experience for people with disabilities, affecting some consumers’ ability to fully utilize online insurance tools.

What’s next? What the findings mean for consumers

Buying insurance online is generally improving, according to the research. Companies are making it easier to compare coverage, bundle policies, and finalize a purchase all on a visitor’s own.

The bad news? The quality of that experience is still a total mixed bag, depending on the insurer. For consumers, understanding that comparing both rates and user experience is essential can empower them to select not just the best deal, but also the easiest and most reliable digital experience.

But inconsistent search tools, limited FAQs, and uneven accessibility might still be frustrating when trying to manage an existing policy. And even though connecting with an agent is improving, not all insurers make it easy to seamlessly switch between self-service and human support.

As the industry continues to invest in its online tools, the experience should become faster, more precise, and more controllable. But until all these insurers have equally good websites, consumers will have to compare both the rates and the overall experience to find not only the best deal, but the easiest one.

