Personality vs. Policy: Insurers Bet Big on Mascots to Drive Sales

Leveraging humor to elevate brand recognition

“GEICO was the first company to utilize this style of advertising, and demonstrated that investing heavily in quirky direct-to-consumer advertising could help establish a successful empire,” Rami Sneineh, vice president of Insurance Navy Brokers, told Insurify.

“This advertising style also created an environment where competitors were forced to develop their own iconic personalities,” Sneineh said. “The thought is that memory and emotion, not policy details, are the driving factors behind the initial decision made by the consumer.”

Indeed, auto insurance can be a complex product to sell, full of arcane and technical jargon like PIP (personal injury protection), liability limits, comprehensive vs. collision coverage, and deductibles. Rather than bog down prospective customers with mundane details, auto insurance advertisers decided to go for brand recognition and emotion to market their products.

“The problem for auto insurance as an industry is that there is little to truly differentiate between one provider and another,” Duane Varan, CEO of MediaPET.ai told Insurify. “The solution to this problem is if you can’t compete on the product itself, you compete on the branding.”

The key, Varan said, is “mental availability.” The goal for advertisers is to be the brand that people remember when they’re making their insurance decisions.

“So brand distinctiveness becomes critical — ideally with a mnemonic device that cues memory, hence the Liberty Mutual insurance ads all being in front of the Statue of Liberty,” Veran said.

But why humor? Aren’t there ways to build brand recognition without resorting to silly situations and colorful mascots like lizards and emus?

“Humor helps a brand come across as human,” said Jennifer Lindauer, director of Brand Marketing at Plymouth Rock Assurance. “In a serious category like insurance, it creates contrast and makes messages more memorable.”

Everybody likes to laugh, Lindauer told Insurify, and humor is one of the most natural ways to capture attention and build a real connection.

“Ultimately, humor allows us to bring warmth, empathy, and a sense of joy to an industry that people don’t always associate with either — and that’s what makes it meaningful,” she said.