Can Halfway There Insurance Parody Thread the Needle in a Crowded Insurance Market?

Football and insurance ads have a long history together. This Sunday, Feb. 8, a new duo will join the ranks of storied insurance company mascots that have appeared in Big Game ads: the Halfway There Insurance guys.

The 60-second spot features comedy giants Danny McBride and Keegan-Michael Key as representatives of a fictional car insurance company, Halfway There Insurance. The ad blends humor, ’80s-inspired music, and some pyrotechnics to send a message about car insurance.

“We want customers to feel confident in their insurance,” State Farm Head of Marketing Alyson Griffin told Marketing Brew. “It’s a tricky, often misunderstood category, and we don’t want them to feel like they’re living on a prayer.”

Viewers should also have another takeaway from the parody advertising campaign spearheaded by the country’s largest auto insurer, according to Matt Brannon, senior economic analyst at comparison platform Insurify.

“Competition is fierce right now among insurers,” said Brannon, who authored Insurify’s recent Insuring the American Driver Report. “That competition was a factor behind a 6% nationwide decrease in car insurance rates last year. Many insurers lowered rates to be as appealing as possible. Advertising during a high-profile sporting event is another sign that insurers are driven to compete for consumers’ business.”