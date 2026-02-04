Let’s get you startedSign in or create an account to view your personalized quotes.
Can Halfway There Insurance Parody Thread the Needle in a Crowded Insurance Market?

Big insurer’s Big Game ad could be the next smart play in winning drivers’ auto insurance dollars.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Written byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Published | Reading time: 2 minutes

Football and insurance ads have a long history together. This Sunday, Feb. 8, a new duo will join the ranks of storied insurance company mascots that have appeared in Big Game ads: the Halfway There Insurance guys.

The 60-second spot features comedy giants Danny McBride and Keegan-Michael Key as representatives of a fictional car insurance company, Halfway There Insurance. The ad blends humor, ’80s-inspired music, and some pyrotechnics to send a message about car insurance.

“We want customers to feel confident in their insurance,” State Farm Head of Marketing Alyson Griffin told Marketing Brew. “It’s a tricky, often misunderstood category, and we don’t want them to feel like they’re living on a prayer.”

Viewers should also have another takeaway from the parody advertising campaign spearheaded by the country’s largest auto insurer, according to Matt Brannon, senior economic analyst at comparison platform Insurify.

“Competition is fierce right now among insurers,” said Brannon, who authored Insurify’s recent Insuring the American Driver Report. “That competition was a factor behind a 6% nationwide decrease in car insurance rates last year. Many insurers lowered rates to be as appealing as possible. Advertising during a high-profile sporting event is another sign that insurers are driven to compete for consumers’ business.”

What is Halfway There Insurance?

Halfway There Insurance is the name of the parody company associated with State Farm’s marketing campaign. It’s not a real insurance company and not licensed, so you can’t get a car insurance quote, buy a policy, or file a claim with Halfway There Insurance.

Combining highly recognizable celebrities with a song that in “many, many sports stadiums … comes on between quarters, or between plays, or innings” is meant to be memorable and light-hearted, Griffin told Marketing Brew.

What’s next for Halfway There Insurance and American drivers?

Numerous media accounts point to an appearance of the Halfway There Insurance team in an ad during Sunday’s Big Game. The fictional company also has its own website, halfwaythereinsurance.com, which has a disclaimer noting State Farm owns the site.

For drivers, it’s a good time to be shopping for car insurance, Brannon says.

“Most states saw car insurance rates fall in 2025, and in 15, they fell by double digits,” he said. “Consumers who compare now could see significant savings.”

Waiting to compare, however, could mean missing out. “Plummeting premiums are not the norm, and our data analysts project that rates will begin creeping up again in 2026,” Brannon said. “In several states, drivers now pay over $3,000 for full coverage annually.”

Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

Evelyn Pimplaskar is Insurify’s director of content. With 30-plus years in content creation – including 10 years specializing in personal finance – Evelyn’s done everything from covering volatile local elections as a beat reporter to building fintech content libraries from the ground up.

Before joining Insurify, she was editor-in-chief at Credible, where she launched and developed the lending marketplace’s media partnership’s content initiative and managed the restructuring of the editorial team to enhance content production efficiency. Formerly, as tax editor for Credit Karma, Evelyn built a library of more than 300 educational articles on federal and state taxes, achieving triple-digit year-over-year growth in e-files from organic search.

Her early career included work as a content marketer, vice president and managing officer of a boutique public relations agency, chief copy editor for 14 weekly Forbes publications, reporting for large and mid-sized daily newspapers, and freelancing for the Associated Press.

Evelyn is passionate about creating personal finance content that distills complex topics into relatable, easy-to-understand stories. She believes great content helps empower readers with the information they need to make important personal finance decisions.

