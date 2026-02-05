Tighter Enforcement Driving Rising Auto Insurance Fraud Numbers, Experts Say

Technology’s expanding role in fraud detection

Regulators say that almost all insurers now use anti-fraud technology to identify suspicious claims, resulting in more referrals to state investigators. These changes suggest that more investigations may come from closer scrutiny and easier reporting, not just from increased fraud.

“Technology is playing a bigger role in addressing fraud, as insurers rely less on traditional methods and more on predictive modeling, link analysis, and artificial intelligence,” according to the NAIC.

Aviva attributed its rise in cases to its investment in people, technology, and improved investigation techniques.

“Our ongoing investment in advanced analytics, machine learning models, and continuous training for our people has significantly improved our fraud detection rates,” Aviva’s report stated.

A recent study by the Insurance Information Institute found that 80% of respondents to a member survey use predictive modeling to detect fraud, up from 55% in 2018.

Law enforcement agencies are also updating how they track, sort, and report fraud. Some states that previously recorded fraud cases informally, or grouped them with others, now count them separately, which can make it appear case numbers are growing.

Recently, much of the enforcement effort has focused on staged crashes and exaggerated injury claims by organized groups, which can greatly increase the number of investigations.

States like New York and New Jersey have warned about organized crash rings that target busy roads, use several vehicles, and recruit people to pose as innocent drivers or passengers. When insurers and authorities detect these schemes, they often uncover networks of claimants, medical providers, and repair shops, which increases the number of investigations.