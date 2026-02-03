Texas Car Insurance Rates Shrank 8% in 2025, New Report Finds

After years of auto insurance rate increases, many Texans saw lower premiums in 2025. By the end of the year, the average annual cost of car insurance in the Lone Star State fell 8% from 2024, according to Insurify data.

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in the state was $2,470 at the end of 2025, down $205 from 2024, according to Insurify’s American Driver Report (ADR).

Still, car insurance in Texas is far from the cheapest in the country. The state’s average was 15% higher than the national average in 2025. And the current average is 58% higher than the state’s average in 2021.

“The recent decline in Texas car insurance rates may be partly because vehicle theft, crash, and fatality rates have fallen in the state in recent years,” said Matt Brannon, Insurify senior economic analyst and author of the ADR. “But it’s likely that Texas is also benefiting from the trend we’re seeing nationwide. Insurers were focused on customer acquisition in 2025, and priced their policies competitively in many areas.”

What’s more, after years of rate increases, many insurers found themselves profitable again in 2025. Texas’ full-coverage average peaked at $2,708 per year in February 2025 and steadily declined through the rest of the year, Insurify data shows.

Location 2025 Average Annual Cost Projected 2026 Change Projected 2026 Year-End Cost Change From 2024 to 2025 United States $2,144 0.6% $2,158 -6% (-$148) Texas $2,470 0.3% $2,477 -8% (-$205) Source: Insurify’s American Driver Report

Texas’ largest cities also saw significant rate drops by the end of 2025, including Houston, the largest and most populous city in the state.