The States With the Rudest Drivers in 2022

10 States With the Rudest Drivers in 2022

10. North Dakota

Share of drivers cited for rude behavior: 2.31% (27% greater than national average)

Most common rude citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign (136% greater than national average)

With a rude driving citation rate of 2.31%, North Dakota ranks tenth on the list of the rudest driving states in America. North Dakotans have an especially hard time coming to a full stop at stop signs, perhaps because they feel especially rushed, or perhaps just because the state’s famous wintry conditions make the roads more slippery than many anticipate.

Trending On Insurify Everybody’s talking about it–Insurify’s site to compare car insurance quotes is the best way to save money on auto insurance. Fast, accurate, and all online: insurance shopping has never been this easy. Ever wonder what’s the simplest way to secure the cheapest insurance in California? Golden State drivers can find answers to all their coverage-related questions and more, from Insurify’s experts.

9. Montana

Share of drivers cited for rude behavior: 2.38% (29% greater than national average)

Most common rude citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign (68% greater than national average)

Montana’s nickname, The Treasure State, evokes many of the state’s wonders, from its stunning open plains to its soaring mountain peaks. However, it probably doesn’t call to mind Montana residents’ record of impolite driving citations, which is less than pristine. Indeed, Montana’s rude driving infraction rate of 2.38% is nearly 1.3 times greater than the national average.

8. Wyoming

Share of drivers cited for rude behavior: 2.52% (33% greater than national average)

Most common rude citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign (65% greater than national average)

Like Montana, Wyoming is home to beautiful and rugged mountain terrain at the heart of the American West. The two states even share a border that spans over 300 miles and runs through famed Yellowstone National Park. The two states also share a penchant for less-than-courteous driving behavior, at least as evidenced by driving infraction rates. With 2.52% of Wyoming drivers having a prior rude driving citation on record, the state ranks eighth on the list of the rudest driving states in 2022.

Trending On Insurify Discover cheap auto insurance in Florida by comparing between multiple providers, all on Insurify’s easy-to-use, one-stop-shop platform. Lone Star drivers can find the cheapest car insurance in Texas when they let Insurify compare personalized quotes. Yee-haw!

7. Georgia

Share of drivers cited for rude behavior: 2.56% (34% greater than national average)

Most common rude citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign (48% greater than national average)

Though many Southern states — highlighted by Kentucky — have impressively high rates of polite driving, Georgia motorists do not follow suit with the rest of the region. 2.56% of Georgia drivers have a prior rude driving infraction on record, a share that’s 34% higher than the national average. Georgian’s most common rude citation? Like nine states in the rankings, it’s failure to stop at a stop sign.

6. Nebraska

Share of drivers cited for rude behavior: 2.61% (36% greater than national average)

Most common rude citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign (47% greater than national average)

Situated squarely in the nation’s farm belt, Nebraska is home to those quintessentially American amber waves of grain. Fittingly, the state’s official flower is goldenrod. But Cornhusker drivers aren’t taking home gold (or silver, or bronze) in 2022 when it comes to courteous driving rates. 2.61% of Nebraska drivers have a rude driving violation on record, a share that’s 36% greater than the national average.

Trending On Insurify Savings as sweet as (peach) pie! Insurify’s got plenty of options for cheap car insurance in Georgia when Peach State drivers compare online, in real time. Dissatisfied with your current car insurance quotes in South Carolina? Let Insurify find the best–and most personalized–deals by comparing all your options for you. See how much you could save!

5. Ohio

Share of drivers cited for rude behavior: 2.68% (37% greater than national average)

Most common rude citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign (75% greater than national average)

Ohio drivers have a tendency to get into trouble on the roads, as the state ranks first overall on Insurify’s list of the worst driving states in 2022. Unsurprisingly, that knack for accruing moving violations of any kind also extends to those deemed as indicative of rude driving behavior by Insurify’s measures. With a rude driving infraction rate of 2.68%, Ohio places fifth on the list of states with the rudest drivers in 2022.

4. Virginia

Share of drivers cited for rude behavior: 2.82% (40% greater than national average)

Most common rude citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign (45% greater than national average)

With 2.82% of Old Dominion drivers having a prior rude driving citation on record, Virginia motorists exhibit discourteous behavior at the fourth-highest rate in America. Indeed, they do so 40% more often than the national average. Virginia drivers most commonly fail to stop at stop signs, and they run red lights at elevated rates (47% higher than the national average), too.

Trending On Insurify If you’re looking for cheap car insurance in North Carolina, you’re not alone. Fortunately, Insurify’s got NC drivers covered to help insure your vehicle without breaking the bank. Constitution State drivers can find the latest and greatest car insurance quotes in Connecticut by comparing offers from multiple providers with Insurify.

3. Wisconsin

Share of drivers cited for rude behavior: 2.95% (43% greater than national average)

Most common rude citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign (89% greater than national average)

Despite the state having a reputation for being “Midwest Nice”, some Wisconsin drivers don’t always behave that way on the roads. Wisconsin ranks third on the list of states with the rudest drivers in 2022, with 2.95% of its motorists having a prior rude driving citation on record.

2. Alaska

Share of drivers cited for rude behavior: 2.99% (44% greater than national average)

Most common rude citation: Failure to stop at a red light (172% greater than national average)

At only 1.2 persons per square mile, Alaska is by far the least densely populated state in the country, meaning its drivers are less likely to encounter a fellow motorist when out on the streets. However, this might be tempting some Alaska drivers to bend the rules of the road, as evidenced by the state’s crazy-high rate of running red lights — over 2.7 times greater than the national average. Just because an intersection seems clear is no reason to engage in dangerous driving behavior, but Alaska drivers’ elevated rate of doing so places them second on 2022’s list of the rudest drivers by state.

1. Idaho

Share of drivers cited for rude behavior: 3.44% (51% greater than national average)

Most common rude citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign (81% greater than national average)

When it comes to demonstrating high rates of rude driving behavior, Idaho motorists have no equal. Not only is the state’s 3.44% rude driving citation rate 51% higher than the national average, it’s also a full 15% higher than the next closest state’s. Idaho joins Montana, Wyoming, and Alaska as another state in the American West that couples gorgeous mountainscapes with less-than-pristine driving records.