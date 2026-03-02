Let’s get you startedSign in or create an account to view your personalized quotes.
By continuing, you agree to Insurify's Terms & Conditions.

Very Cheap Car Insurance With No Deposit in Illinois (2026)

Find affordable Illinois car insurance with low deposit options. Compare top insurers with minimum-coverage rates starting at $48 per month.

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Excellent
Progressive LogoAllstate LogoLiberty Mutual LogoUSAA LogoThe General LogoBristol West Logo120+ more
Jamie Johnson
Written byJamie Johnson
Jamie Johnson
Jamie JohnsonInsurance and Personal Finance Writer

  • 6 years experience in personal finance writing

  • Featured on Credit Karma and Insider

Jamie is a meticulous researcher who has published 2,000+ personal finance articles. Her expertise is trusted by major brands like Bankrate and Rocket Mortgage.

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
MacKenzie Korris
Reviewed byMacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 21630969

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.

Updated

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

No-deposit, or zero-down, car insurance refers to coverage that starts without drivers needing to pay the full premium up front. The phrase is a bit misleading, since reputable insurers won’t allow you to secure coverage without paying anything. But some insurers allow you to only pay the first month’s premium before granting coverage.

If you’re searching for very cheap car insurance in Illinois, you have several affordable insurers to choose from. Here’s a look at the cheapest companies, state laws, and tips for qualifying for low-deposit coverage in Illinois.

Quick Facts

  • No-deposit car insurance allows you to start coverage by paying only the first month’s premium. 

  • Be wary of coverage that sounds too good to be true, since truly free auto insurance coverage doesn’t exist. 

  • You can qualify for low-deposit coverage by improving your credit history, bundling policies, or asking about payment plans.

Cheapest low-deposit car insurance companies in Illinois

In Illinois, no-deposit car insurance means you can begin coverage by paying the first month’s premium, not by paying nothing. It’s generally too risky for most insurers to offer you coverage when you haven’t paid anything.

While truly free insurance options don’t exist, you have many affordable insurers to pick from. The following table outlines the cheapest car insurance companies in Illinois.

The below rates in Illinois are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, March 1 at 11:00 AM PST. 
Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Premium
sort ascsort desc
Auto-Owners$48
State Farm$52
Progressive$68
Direct Auto$72
COUNTRY Financial$73
First Chicago$75
GEICO$78
Certainly$79
Erie$80
The General$81
USAA$85
Mercury$86
Safeco$87
GAINSCO$88
Bristol West$89
National General$92
American Family$92
Dairyland$97
Insurify Car$98
Freedom National$100
Elephant$102
Nationwide$108
First Acceptance$111
Root$113
Travelers$117
Clearcover$123
Farmers$124
Mendota$124
Hugo$129
Allstate$130
Liberty Mutual$140
State Auto$163
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time Illinois car insurance quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual car insurance quotes in Illinois may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Illinois

Compare rates from the nation’s leading insurance companies

Excellent
4.7 out of 5 based on 12,323 reviews
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

What no-deposit car insurance means in Illinois

In Illinois, no-deposit car insurance generally refers to flexible monthly payment options, not coverage that starts for free. Nearly all insurers will require the first month’s payment to activate coverage. Fortunately, many companies offer low-deposit or pay-per-mile options, which may be better suited for drivers on a tight budget.

Your driver profile also plays a significant role in the type of coverage you qualify for. Maintaining a clean driving record, continuous coverage, and good credit history can help you qualify for the lowest up-front car insurance costs.

Be cautious of coverage offers that sound too good to be true

When you’re searching for cheap car insurance, some insurers will use certain marketing phrases designed to make the coverage sound better than it actually may be.

The following phrases should serve as a red flag to look more closely at the fine print:

  • Buy now, pay later: This usually just means that you’ll pay your car insurance premiums monthly instead of annually.

  • First-month-free car insurance: With this type of car insurance coverage, you’ll often get 30⁠–45 days to make your first month’s payment. But your insurance policy won’t be active until you make that payment, so the first month isn’t truly free.

  • Instance auto insurance with no down payment: This phrase is misleading because your car insurance policy won’t activate until you make some kind of payment.

How to qualify for low-deposit car insurance in Illinois

It can be harder for high-risk drivers to find very cheap car insurance. Here are some steps you can take to qualify for low-deposit insurance in Illinois:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1d8803fded/credit-and-loan-96x96-blue_019-calendar.svg

    Maintain continuous coverage

    Continuous car insurance means you’ve maintained coverage for long periods of time with no lapses in your auto insurance policy. This shows insurers that you’re less risky to insure.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/65385b4b54/banking-96x96-green_032-credit-card.svg

    Improve your credit history

    Illinois allows insurance companies to consider your credit-based insurance score for underwriting and setting auto insurance rates.[1] So improving your credit can help you qualify for lower rates. In comparison, drivers with bad credit often have higher costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/d4e67f33b5/banking-96x96-yellow_015-dollar.svg

    Ask about payment plans

    When you talk to an insurance agent, ask if they offer payment plans to make coverage more affordable.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/95fa30ac35/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    Consider minimum liability coverage

    Choosing liability-only coverage instead of full coverage can be a good way to secure the lowest rates — especially if you have an older, paid-off vehicle.[2]

  • car in carage

    Bundle policies or use insurance discounts

    Your insurer will likely offer you a discount for bundling multiple policies, like auto, homeowners, or renters insurance. You may also receive a discount for things like having a new car and demonstrating safe driving habits.

Alternatives to no-deposit car insurance in Illinois 

While no-down-payment car insurance doesn’t exist, you still have ways to find budget-friendly options. Here are the best alternative payment structures or coverage types to consider:

  • Pay-per-mile insurance: This type of insurance coverage charges you based on how many miles you drive. You typically pay a low monthly base rate in addition to a per-mile charge.

  • Low-down-payment plans: Many auto insurance companies let you begin coverage by paying only the first month’s premium.

  • Usage-based programs: Usage-based insurance tracks how you use your car, including your driving habits, mileage, and when you drive. Insurers usually collect this information using a smartphone app or plug-in device.

  • Bundled policies: Most insurers offer discounts for buying multiple types of insurance from the same company, like auto and home insurance.

  • State-minimum coverage: Every state has different minimum car insurance requirements. You can save money by purchasing the lowest amount of coverage required in Illinois. In many cases, forgoing collision coverage and comprehensive coverage can lower your up-front costs.

Compare Illinois Car Insurance Quotes

Check quotes from 120+ top insurance companies

Excellent
4.7 out of 5 based on 12,323 reviews
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Illinois car insurance requirements

Illinois requires your coverage to meet the following minimum limits:[3]

  • Bodily injury liability: This covers injuries or medical bills the other driver sustains in an accident you cause. You’ll have to pay for your own medical expenses out of pocket. All drivers must carry at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident.

  • Property damage liability: Property damage liability covers any damages to the other driver’s vehicle or property. The minimum property damage liability limits are $20,000 per accident.

  • Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for damages caused by a hit-and-run driver, someone who’s uninsured, or a driver without sufficient coverage. You’ll need to meet the minimum coverage limits of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident.

Important Information

Meeting the minimum liability insurance requirements ensures you’re legally able to drive, but it may not provide enough legal or financial protection. That’s why the Illinois Department of Insurance recommends all drivers consider purchasing higher coverage limits.

Very cheap no-deposit car insurance in Illinois FAQs

Finding affordable car insurance in Illinois is possible — especially if you shop around and request multiple auto insurance quotes. Here are the answers to some commonly asked questions about no-deposit car insurance.

  • Can you really get $0-down car insurance in Illinois?

    It’s rarely possible to get no-money-down car insurance, since most insurers will require at least the first month’s payment before activating your policy. But you may be able to start coverage with just an initial payment.

  • Does Illinois law allow no-deposit insurance?

    Illinois doesn’t directly prohibit insurers from offering no-deposit car insurance, mostly leaving it up to insurers whether or not they require the first month’s payment.

  • Can you get car insurance without a deposit?

    No. Most insurance companies require the first month’s payment before starting coverage. If an insurance company promises to provide coverage without any kind of payment, it’s probably too good to be true.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Illinois right now?

    Auto-Owners, State Farm, and Progressive offer some of the cheapest average car insurance rates in Illinois. But your exact premium depends on your location, driving history, deductible, and age.

Sources

  1. ILGA.gov. "INSURANCE (215 ILCS 157/) Use of Credit Information in Personal Insurance Act.."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
  3. IDOI. "Auto Insurance Shopping Guide."
Jamie Johnson
Written byJamie JohnsonInsurance and Personal Finance Writer
Jamie Johnson
Jamie JohnsonInsurance and Personal Finance Writer

  • 6 years experience in personal finance writing

  • Featured on Credit Karma and Insider

Jamie is a meticulous researcher who has published 2,000+ personal finance articles. Her expertise is trusted by major brands like Bankrate and Rocket Mortgage.

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo

Jamie is a meticulous researcher who has published 2,000+ personal finance articles. Her expertise is trusted by major brands like Bankrate and Rocket Mortgage.

linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
MacKenzie Korris
Reviewed byMacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 21630969

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Excellent
4.7 out of 5 based on 12,323 reviews
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate