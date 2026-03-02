6 years experience in personal finance writing
Featured on Credit Karma and Insider
Jamie is a meticulous researcher who has published 2,000+ personal finance articles. Her expertise is trusted by major brands like Bankrate and Rocket Mortgage.
Featured in
15+ years in content creation
7+ years in business and financial services content
Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.
Featured in
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 21630969
MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
No-deposit, or zero-down, car insurance refers to coverage that starts without drivers needing to pay the full premium up front. The phrase is a bit misleading, since reputable insurers won’t allow you to secure coverage without paying anything. But some insurers allow you to only pay the first month’s premium before granting coverage.
If you’re searching for very cheap car insurance in Illinois, you have several affordable insurers to choose from. Here’s a look at the cheapest companies, state laws, and tips for qualifying for low-deposit coverage in Illinois.
No-deposit car insurance allows you to start coverage by paying only the first month’s premium.
Be wary of coverage that sounds too good to be true, since truly free auto insurance coverage doesn’t exist.
You can qualify for low-deposit coverage by improving your credit history, bundling policies, or asking about payment plans.
Cheapest low-deposit car insurance companies in Illinois
In Illinois, no-deposit car insurance means you can begin coverage by paying the first month’s premium, not by paying nothing. It’s generally too risky for most insurers to offer you coverage when you haven’t paid anything.
While truly free insurance options don’t exist, you have many affordable insurers to pick from. The following table outlines the cheapest car insurance companies in Illinois.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Premium
|Auto-Owners
|$48
|State Farm
|$52
|Progressive
|$68
|Direct Auto
|$72
|COUNTRY Financial
|$73
|First Chicago
|$75
|GEICO
|$78
|Certainly
|$79
|Erie
|$80
|The General
|$81
|USAA
|$85
|Mercury
|$86
|Safeco
|$87
|GAINSCO
|$88
|Bristol West
|$89
|National General
|$92
|American Family
|$92
|Dairyland
|$97
|Insurify Car
|$98
|Freedom National
|$100
|Elephant
|$102
|Nationwide
|$108
|First Acceptance
|$111
|Root
|$113
|Travelers
|$117
|Clearcover
|$123
|Farmers
|$124
|Mendota
|$124
|Hugo
|$129
|Allstate
|$130
|Liberty Mutual
|$140
|State Auto
|$163
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Illinois
Compare rates from the nation’s leading insurance companies
What no-deposit car insurance means in Illinois
In Illinois, no-deposit car insurance generally refers to flexible monthly payment options, not coverage that starts for free. Nearly all insurers will require the first month’s payment to activate coverage. Fortunately, many companies offer low-deposit or pay-per-mile options, which may be better suited for drivers on a tight budget.
Your driver profile also plays a significant role in the type of coverage you qualify for. Maintaining a clean driving record, continuous coverage, and good credit history can help you qualify for the lowest up-front car insurance costs.
Be cautious of coverage offers that sound too good to be true
When you’re searching for cheap car insurance, some insurers will use certain marketing phrases designed to make the coverage sound better than it actually may be.
The following phrases should serve as a red flag to look more closely at the fine print:
Buy now, pay later: This usually just means that you’ll pay your car insurance premiums monthly instead of annually.
First-month-free car insurance: With this type of car insurance coverage, you’ll often get 30–45 days to make your first month’s payment. But your insurance policy won’t be active until you make that payment, so the first month isn’t truly free.
Instance auto insurance with no down payment: This phrase is misleading because your car insurance policy won’t activate until you make some kind of payment.
How to qualify for low-deposit car insurance in Illinois
It can be harder for high-risk drivers to find very cheap car insurance. Here are some steps you can take to qualify for low-deposit insurance in Illinois:
Maintain continuous coverage
Continuous car insurance means you’ve maintained coverage for long periods of time with no lapses in your auto insurance policy. This shows insurers that you’re less risky to insure.
Improve your credit history
Illinois allows insurance companies to consider your credit-based insurance score for underwriting and setting auto insurance rates.[1] So improving your credit can help you qualify for lower rates. In comparison, drivers with bad credit often have higher costs.
Ask about payment plans
When you talk to an insurance agent, ask if they offer payment plans to make coverage more affordable.
Consider minimum liability coverage
Choosing liability-only coverage instead of full coverage can be a good way to secure the lowest rates — especially if you have an older, paid-off vehicle.[2]
Bundle policies or use insurance discounts
Your insurer will likely offer you a discount for bundling multiple policies, like auto, homeowners, or renters insurance. You may also receive a discount for things like having a new car and demonstrating safe driving habits.
Alternatives to no-deposit car insurance in Illinois
While no-down-payment car insurance doesn’t exist, you still have ways to find budget-friendly options. Here are the best alternative payment structures or coverage types to consider:
Pay-per-mile insurance: This type of insurance coverage charges you based on how many miles you drive. You typically pay a low monthly base rate in addition to a per-mile charge.
Low-down-payment plans: Many auto insurance companies let you begin coverage by paying only the first month’s premium.
Usage-based programs: Usage-based insurance tracks how you use your car, including your driving habits, mileage, and when you drive. Insurers usually collect this information using a smartphone app or plug-in device.
Bundled policies: Most insurers offer discounts for buying multiple types of insurance from the same company, like auto and home insurance.
State-minimum coverage: Every state has different minimum car insurance requirements. You can save money by purchasing the lowest amount of coverage required in Illinois. In many cases, forgoing collision coverage and comprehensive coverage can lower your up-front costs.
Compare Illinois Car Insurance Quotes
Check quotes from 120+ top insurance companies
Illinois car insurance requirements
Illinois requires your coverage to meet the following minimum limits:[3]
Bodily injury liability: This covers injuries or medical bills the other driver sustains in an accident you cause. You’ll have to pay for your own medical expenses out of pocket. All drivers must carry at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident.
Property damage liability: Property damage liability covers any damages to the other driver’s vehicle or property. The minimum property damage liability limits are $20,000 per accident.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for damages caused by a hit-and-run driver, someone who’s uninsured, or a driver without sufficient coverage. You’ll need to meet the minimum coverage limits of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident.
Meeting the minimum liability insurance requirements ensures you’re legally able to drive, but it may not provide enough legal or financial protection. That’s why the Illinois Department of Insurance recommends all drivers consider purchasing higher coverage limits.
Very cheap no-deposit car insurance in Illinois FAQs
Finding affordable car insurance in Illinois is possible — especially if you shop around and request multiple auto insurance quotes. Here are the answers to some commonly asked questions about no-deposit car insurance.
Can you really get $0-down car insurance in Illinois?
It’s rarely possible to get no-money-down car insurance, since most insurers will require at least the first month’s payment before activating your policy. But you may be able to start coverage with just an initial payment.
Does Illinois law allow no-deposit insurance?
Illinois doesn’t directly prohibit insurers from offering no-deposit car insurance, mostly leaving it up to insurers whether or not they require the first month’s payment.
Can you get car insurance without a deposit?
No. Most insurance companies require the first month’s payment before starting coverage. If an insurance company promises to provide coverage without any kind of payment, it’s probably too good to be true.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Illinois right now?
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and Progressive offer some of the cheapest average car insurance rates in Illinois. But your exact premium depends on your location, driving history, deductible, and age.
Sources
- ILGA.gov. "INSURANCE (215 ILCS 157/) Use of Credit Information in Personal Insurance Act.."
- Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
- IDOI. "Auto Insurance Shopping Guide."
