Certainly Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Average cost of Certainly auto insurance

If you want to save money on your auto insurance policy, Certainly may help. The average monthly cost for Certainly car insurance is $132 for full-coverage policies and $82 for liability-only policies. While that may seem expensive at first glance, it’s cheaper than the national average cost of auto insurance of $198 a month for full coverage and $107 a month for a liability-only policy.

Certainly car insurance coverage

Certainly offers customizable coverage options when building your quote. Here are some of the coverages you can choose from to personalize your policy:

Rental car or rideshare reimbursement This coverage pays for a rental car or rideshare costs while your car is in the shop for repairs after a covered claim.

Towing and labor With this option, Certainly covers the cost of roadside assistance services, like towing your car to a shop or fixing a flat tire.

Comprehensive Comprehensive coverage pays for vehicle damage from events not related to collisions, such as fire, theft, vandalism, severe weather, and falling objects.

Collision Collision insurance pays for damages to your car when you hit an object or another vehicle, even if you’re at fault.

Certainly car insurance costs by state

Car insurance requirements and prices fluctuate among states because of differences in insurance requirements, weather patterns, and crime rates. Urban areas tend to have more instances of vandalism, theft, and accidents, which contributes to higher insurance costs compared to rural regions.[2]

The following table shows the average cost of Certainly car insurance in the states where it’s available.

State Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Arizona $145 $78 Illinois $137 $77 Ohio $120 $85 Tennessee $134 $80 Wisconsin $127 $90 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Certainly auto insurance rates by driving history

Your driving record greatly influences your car insurance costs, as past driving incidents signal to insurers your likelihood of filing a claim.

A clean record, free from accidents and serious traffic violations, typically leads to cheaper premiums. Insurance companies view safe drivers as lower risks. Conversely, drivers with a history of accidents or violations usually pay higher premiums due to the increased risk they pose to insurance companies.[2]

Here are the average costs of Certainly car insurance based on driving history.

Driving History Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Clean Record $123 $76 With Speeding Ticket $165 $102 With At-Fault Accident $176 $109 With DUI $191 $118 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Certainly car insurance cost by age

Your age plays a big role in how much you pay for car insurance. Mature drivers, typically those older than 25, have a lower likelihood of accidents compared to younger, less experienced drivers — especially teenagers.[2] As drivers gain more experience and age, their insurance costs generally decrease.

Here’s the average cost of Certainly car insurance, based on driver age.

Age Group Average Monthly Quote Teen $222 20–29 $158 30–39 $124 40–49 $118 50–59 $103 60–69 $97 70–79 $98 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get a Certainly car insurance quote from Insurify

Follow these steps to submit a quote request with Insurify and compare Certainly with other insurance companies:

Visit the Insurify website or mobile app. On the homepage, enter your ZIP code to receive quotes relevant to your location. Answer a few quick questions. After entering your ZIP code, answer a series of basic questions about your insurance needs and personal information. Provide identifying information. Following the initial questions, you’ll need to provide identifying information, such as your name, date of birth, and driver’s license status. You also need to submit information about your credit score, employment, and education. If you currently have car insurance coverage, provide details about your current insurer. Receive a quote. After you provide all the necessary information, Insurify will generate real-time quotes from top insurance companies. You’ll be able to view these quotes and compare Certainly with other insurance companies.

Certainly car insurance discounts

Many car insurance companies offer discounts on their policies, including savings for bundling multiple insurance products or for having safe driving habits. Certainly doesn’t appear to offer any discounts. But it claims to keep prices low by using an efficient online-only insurance experience that allows it to pass savings to customers.

Certainly insurance bundling options

When an insurance company has a handful of different insurance products available, it often offers discounts to customers who sign up for multiple policies. For example, if you use the same insurance company for your auto and home insurance policy, you can usually get a discount on both policies. While Certainly offers renters, small business, workers’ compensation, and auto insurance policies, it doesn’t offer any bundling discounts — even though this is a common discount other insurance companies offer.