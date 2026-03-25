8+ years writing about insurance, taxes, and personal finance
Certified public accountant
Janet applies her experience in personal finance, taxes, and accounting to make complex financial topics accessible. Her byline has appeared on numerous web media.
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Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Updated
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Table of contents
Full-coverage car insurance in Colorado averages $189 per month, which is more expensive than the national average of $173.
Colorado’s frequent hailstorms and high uninsured motorist rate drive up insurance costs statewide.
State Farm typically offers the lowest full-coverage rates in Colorado, though premiums vary based on factors like driver profile, ZIP code, and coverage limits.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Colorado
Full-coverage car insurance in Colorado costs an average of $189 per month. But you may be able to find a lower-cost insurance policy with State Farm, as it offers some of the lowest average rates.
The table below shows the most affordable full-coverage car insurance quotes in Colorado.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
|State Farm
|$120
|USAA
|$155
|Root
|$157
|American Family
|$166
|Progressive
|$173
|Mile Auto
|$183
|GEICO
|$184
|Allstate
|$187
|The General
|$194
|Bristol West
|$194
|Nationwide
|$200
|Safeco
|$205
|Sun Coast
|$213
|Auto-Owners
|$215
|Direct Auto
|$261
|National General
|$262
|Mendota
|$265
|Trexis
|$303
|Travelers
|$303
|Dairyland
|$306
|Liberty Mutual
|$310
|Farmers
|$316
How much is full-coverage insurance in Colorado?
In Colorado, full-coverage car insurance averages $189 per month compared to the national average of $173.
Colorado is among the most expensive states in the U.S. for car insurance. Several factors contribute to its high average insurance rates, including high rates of traffic-related fatalities and injuries, vehicle thefts, uninsured motorists, and the second-highest number of hail claims in the country.[1]
In 2025, Gov. Jared Polis released a Roadmap to Reduce Auto Insurance Premiums, outlining the steps his administration plans to take to reduce car insurance rates across the state.
Your rates will vary depending on your ZIP code, driving history, credit, vehicle type, and your chosen coverage limits and deductibles.[2]
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How to find cheap full-coverage car insurance in Colorado
Full-coverage insurance is more expensive than liability-only insurance because it covers your car if you’re at fault in an accident. Here are some things you can do to help lower your costs:
Compare quotes from multiple companies. Rates vary widely from one company to another. Shopping around and comparing quotes can help you find the best insurance company in Colorado for the same level of coverage.
Ask about discounts. Many insurers offer car insurance discounts for safe driving, low mileage, good grades, and completing a defensive driving course.
Bundle your policies. You may qualify for a discount when you buy car insurance and homeowners or renters insurance from the same company.
Raise your deductibles. Choosing higher deductibles can help lower your monthly premium. Just make sure you can afford the higher out-of-pocket cost if you have a claim.
Improve your credit. Colorado law allows insurance companies to use credit-based insurance scores as one factor in pricing car insurance coverage. A solid credit history can lead to lower car insurance rates.
Choose a vehicle that’s cheaper to insure. Cars with good safety ratings and lower repair costs often cost less to insure.
What full-coverage car insurance covers
“Full coverage” isn’t a specific policy you select. Instead, it’s a combination of coverages that protect you and your vehicle in different situations. In Colorado, a full-coverage policy typically includes:
Liability coverage
Bodily injury and property damage liability insurance covers injuries and property damage you cause to others in an accident.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance pays to repair or replace your car if you hit an object or another vehicle.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance covers non-collision events like hail, theft, vandalism, fire, or hitting a deer.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage helps pay for your medical expenses and property damage if a driver with little or no insurance hits you.
Medical payments coverage
Medical payments insurance pays your medical expenses and those of your passengers after an accident, regardless of fault.
Colorado state law requires drivers to carry minimum liability coverage in the following amounts:
$25,000 bodily injury liability per person
$50,000 bodily injury liability per accident
$15,000 property damage liability
A car insurance policy that meets the minimum auto insurance requirements may not be enough coverage if you cause a major accident.
Experts recommend buying more than the mandatory minimum requirements, including the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association. If you cause an accident and don’t have sufficient liability coverage, you’re responsible for paying the other party’s medical bills and car repairs out of pocket.
Minimum vs. full-coverage car insurance in Colorado
Minimum coverage meets Colorado’s legal requirements, but full coverage adds protection for your own vehicle. The right choice for you depends on your car’s value, your budget, and how much risk you’re willing to take on.
Here’s a look at some factors to consider:
Factor
Liability Only
Full Coverage
|Average monthly cost in Colorado
|$90
|$189
|Covers damage to your own car
|No
|Yes
|Covers damage to other cars
|Yes, up to your policy limits
|Yes, up to your policy limits
|Lender requirements
|Not allowed if you lease or finance your car
|Required if you finance or lease your car
You might opt for liability-only coverage if you drive an older, low-value car and can afford to replace it. Even so, you may want to choose higher limits to protect yourself financially if you cause an accident.
Full coverage makes sense if you want to protect your car against damage, theft, or the severe winter storms and hail common in Colorado.
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Is full-coverage car insurance worth it in Colorado?
Full-coverage car insurance makes sense for many Colorado drivers.
For example, say your car is parked outside during a severe Colorado hailstorm and sustains $6,000 in damage. If you have only minimum-liability coverage, you’ll have to pay the full cost of repairs out of pocket.
But with comprehensive coverage, your insurance company covers the repairs, minus your deductible.
The same logic applies to accidents. If you cause a crash, liability coverage pays for the other driver’s damages up to your policy limits. But it won’t pay to repair your vehicle.
If you can’t afford to replace your vehicle or pay for repairs out of pocket, collision coverage could save you thousands of dollars.
Pros and cons of full-coverage car insurance in Colorado
Full coverage offers broader protection, but it comes with trade-offs worth considering.
More complete financial protection
Lower out-of-pocket costs after an accident
Meets lease or car loan requirements
Higher monthly premiums
Deductibles apply to claims
May not be cost-effective for older, low-value vehicles
Full-coverage car insurance in Colorado FAQs
See answers below to frequently asked questions about full-coverage car insurance in Colorado.
How much does full-coverage car insurance cost in Colorado?
In Colorado, full-coverage auto insurance costs an average of $189 per month. That’s higher than the national average of $173 per month. Severe weather, high accident frequency, and a high rate of uninsured motorists increase car insurance prices in Colorado.
Does Colorado require uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage?
No. Colorado law doesn’t require you to buy UM/UIM coverage. But your insurance company must offer the coverage, and you have to reject it in writing if you don’t want it. Since an estimated 15%–20% of Colorado drivers lack insurance, UM/UIM coverage is worth considering.[3]
Is full-coverage car insurance worth it in Colorado?
At an average of $90 per month, a liability-only policy is much cheaper than full coverage. Still, a full-coverage policy can help protect you from significant financial loss.
In 2018 (the most recent year for which data is available), Colorado reported 632 traffic fatalities and $4.173 billion in annual crash-related costs, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.[4] Those figures highlight how costly accidents can be.
Do you need full coverage if you drive an older car?
You may not need full coverage if you drive an older car that’s not worth much. If the cost of a full-coverage auto insurance policy is close to your vehicle’s value, it might make more financial sense to purchase liability-only insurance coverage.
Keep in mind that you’ll need to pay out of pocket to repair or replace your vehicle if you’re in an at-fault accident.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 190 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Sources
- CBS News. "Gov. Jared Polis takes action as Colorado's car insurance ranks among top 5 most expensive."
- National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "A Shopping Tool for Automobile Insurance."
- Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies. "Auto Insurance."
- U.S. Department of Transportation. "State by State Crash Data and Economic Cost Index."
8+ years writing about insurance, taxes, and personal finance
Certified public accountant
Janet applies her experience in personal finance, taxes, and accounting to make complex financial topics accessible. Her byline has appeared on numerous web media.
Featured in
Janet applies her experience in personal finance, taxes, and accounting to make complex financial topics accessible. Her byline has appeared on numerous web media.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.