GEICO Home Insurance Review: Is It the Best Choice for You?

Does GEICO have home insurance? Yes. Is it right for you? Maybe… Here’s why.

GEICO homeowners insurance could be your future home insurance company. Every homeowner has unique needs when it comes to their insurance policy. Insurify can help you decide if GEICO is the right insurance company for you.

GEICO Insurance Agency has provided coverage to property owners since 1936 and soon became a leader in the insurance industry. Today, it’s one of the largest property insurance companies in the country. It’s best known for its loveable gecko and typically low rates. But bigger doesn’t always mean better. And a cheaper policy may not be worth it to many consumers.

While customers can be certain GEICO will remain financially solvent now and in the near future, they’re less confident when it comes to customer service. Of course, customer service scores remain relatively low across the field of insurance providers. Especially when it comes to the claims process. Even so, GEICO has a unique set of circumstances that often translates into an extra-confusing customer service process.

Below is an overview of the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to purchasing and maintaining a GEICO home insurance policy.

Unsure which company is right for you? Try Insurify ‘s rate comparison tool: fill out one form and receive 10+ real insurance quotes from the nation’s best home insurance companies. No insurance agent necessary. Unlock discounts, adjust coverage amounts, and get peace of mind today.