The 10 Most Stolen Cars in America (Updated 2020)

Top 10 Most Stolen Cars in America

10. Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee

Number of thefts: 9,818

Model year most stolen: 2000 (646 thefts)

Thefts per 1,000: 3

Even though the Cherokee is the only SUV to rank among the ten most stolen vehicles, it’s not hard to see why thieves target this car. Not only has the Jeep Cherokee been popular for decades, but like many of the other vehicles on the list, this durable vehicle is also distinguished for its longevity. If maintained properly, this car can reportedly last well over 300,000 miles.

TRENDING CONTENT ON INSURIFY

Our experts are here to give you the low-down on the best insurance comparison sites.

Low-income drivers shouldn’t have to stress about paying for car insurance. Here’s how you can find the best low income auto insurance.

9. Dodge Pickup (full size)

Number of thefts: 11,226

Model year most stolen: 2001 (1,155 thefts)

Thefts per 1,000: 3

Since last year, Dodge pickups have been bumped one ranking from eighth place to ninth, thanks to a 6.5 decrease in thefts of these powerful cars. Dodge pickup owners may want to breathe a little easier due to this decrease, but in general, pickups are still highly coveted by car thieves. It goes without saying that remaining vigilant is crucial.

8. GMC Pickup (Full size)

Number of thefts: 11,708

Model year most stolen: 2018 (1,170 thefts)

Thefts per 1,000: 6

Things don’t bode well this year for GMC pickup truck owners. GMC pickups may rank eighth on this list, but they have the highest theft rates, at six for every 1,000. On top of this grim statistic, the number of GMC pickup thefts has increased by 7.8 percent since last year.

TRENDING CONTENT ON INSURIFY

You’re probably paying too much on your premiums… Learn how about how you can find cheap auto insurance in your area.

Make sure you are finding the best deal possible: for help refer to out guide on how much is car insurance per month.

You’ll want to read our ultimate guide to car insurance quotes. We have answers to all your insurance-related questions.

7. Toyota Corolla

Number of thefts: 12,388

Model year most stolen: 2017 (1,034 thefts)

Thefts per 1,000: 1.9

Thefts of the Toyota Corolla have remained about the same since last year, with only a 0.4 percent increase in incidence. Given the Corolla’s decades-long popular status among car owners, it’s not hard to see why this car consistently ranks high among car thieves taking advantage of the black market for parts.

6. Nissan Altima

Number of thefts: 13,284

Model year most stolen: 2017 (1,451 thefts)

Thefts per 1,000: 2

The Nissan Altima is one of four cars on this list whose newer model years are most frequently stolen. In fact, the 2017 Nissan Altima was the most stolen new model of 2017, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). Total Altima theft incidences have not changed much since last year. Only 74 fewer Altimas were stolen this year compared to last year, representing a mere 0.6 percent decrease.

TRENDING CONTENT ON INSURIFY

Whether you’re a seasoned Uber or Lyft driver, it can be daunting trying to navigate the world of rideshare insurance. Learn from our experts about how you can make the insurance shopping process easy and stress-free.

If you’re dissatisfied with your provider or unsure how to find the best car insurance, compare car insurance quotes with Insurify to find the best deals.

5. Toyota Camry

Number of thefts: 16,906

Model year most stolen: 2017 (1,144 thefts)

Thefts per 1,000: 2

Theft rates of this popular sedan have decreased by only 2.2 percent since last year, but 2017 remains the most popular car year for thieves. The Camry is the fourth car on this list wherein recent model years are desirable to thieves, which begs the question: exactly how effective are newer antitheft systems at fending off professional thieves?

4. Chevrolet Pickup (Full-size)

Number of thefts: 31,566

Model year most stolen: 2004 (2,097 thefts)

Thefts per 1,000: 5

Chevy’s marketing campaigns tend to highlight the longevity of their pickups, which attracts car buyers and thieves alike. In fact, thefts of Chevy pickups have increased 5 percent since last year, a change that is consistent with upward trends in pickup truck thefts.

3. Ford Pickup (Full-size)

Number of thefts: 36,355

Model year most stolen: 2006 (3,173 thefts)

Thefts per 1,000: 5

We weren’t surprised to see Ford pickups ranking third this year. Notoriously easy to break into and highly sought-after on the black market for parts and whole vehicles, Ford pickups are the perfect target for a thief. Theft rates of Ford pickups have risen slightly, by 3.6 percent, since last year.

2. Honda Accord

Number of thefts: 36,815

Model year most stolen: 1997 (5,029 thefts)

Thefts per 1,000: 4

Even though the Accord has maintained its second-place ranking since last year, thefts of America’s favorite car have decreased significantly since last year. It may be surprising to see that 1997 Accords remain the most stolen model year, despite being well over twenty years old. But to some unsavory types, the appeal of these cars is their age. 1997 Accords were built with a fatal flaw: as the ignition in these cars ages, it becomes so imprecise that anything fitting in the keyhole—including the handle of a spoon—is enough to start the engine.

1. Honda Civic

Number of thefts: 38,426

Model year most stolen: 2000 (5,290 thefts)

Thefts per 1,000: 5

Another Honda make is in the top 3 most stolen vehicles this year, the Civic. Although the Civic wins the notorious title for the most stolen vehicle of the year, one statistic is encouraging: in a similar trend to theft rates of the Honda Accord, Honda Civic thefts have decreased 14.7 percent since last year.