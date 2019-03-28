Strap in: Cities with the Most Car Accidents (2019)

Click here to see the Cities With the Most Accidents report for 2021.

These cities are on a collision course for the most accident-prone communities in America.

Imagine it’s a bright spring day, and you’re driving down the road with your windows down and music playing. The song isn’t quite living up to your mood, so you glance down to find a better one. That’s when it happens. You rear-end the car in front of you. Distracted by your fleeting moment as an auto-DJ, you didn’t notice the driver ahead of you tap their brakes.

Unfortunately, not all traffic incidents end as minor fender benders—some can carry grave consequences. From property damage to totaled vehicles to fatalities, car crashes can have serious and long-lasting effects beyond the spike an offending driver can expect to see in their auto insurance premium. Over 37,000 people died from car crashes in 2017 alone, according to the yearly report of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). However, while grim in subject matter, the report’s findings were not all bad news. The US Department of Transportation has been tracking annual car crash deaths for 40 years, and in that time, the mortality rate has dropped by half.

That said, while death rates have been falling across the U.S., some cities still remain hotspots for these car crashes. Accidents are costly, dangerous, and can significantly increase your auto insurance quotes; so it’s worth knowing which areas see them more often than others. With this in mind, the data scientists at Insurify, an auto insurance quotes comparison website, crunched the numbers to determine which communities had the highest per capita share of drivers with an at-fault accident on their record. Is your town on the list?