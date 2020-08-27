Teachers are the Most At-Risk to COVID-19 in these States

States with the Most At-Risk Teachers to COVID-19

10. Kentucky

Score: 76 out of 100 (Grade: C)

Students per teacher: 16.3 (5.1% above the national average)

Average annual funding per student: $11,197 (9.5% below national average)

Kentucky ranks tenth in the nation for the most vulnerable teacher population to COVID-19. Overall, the teacher population in Kentucky is the youngest on the list and, therefore, least vulnerable. However, case counts in Kentucky remain concerningly high (averaging between 12 and 20 new cases per capita), and over 70 percent of ICU beds in the state are occupied. Kentucky’s healthcare system also ranks 40th out of 50 states. In the event of a spike in cases this fall, the state’s healthcare system may be overwhelmed.

9. Arkansas

Score: 76 out of 100 (Grade: C)

Students per teacher: 13.8 (11.0% below the national average)

Average funding per student, per year: $11,606 (6.2% below the national average)

Arkansas is home to the ninth-most vulnerable teacher population in the nation to COVID-19. Teacher unions are stronger than average in Arkansas, and schools in this state are the least-crowded on this list, with 11 percent fewer students than the national average. Yet, teachers are significantly older than the national average, the state’s healthcare system is the second-worst in the nation, according to the U.S. News and World Report, and more than 60 percent of ICU beds are occupied in Arkansas, as of August 19.

8. Tennessee

Score: 71 out of 100 (Grade: C-)

Students per teacher: 15.6 (0.6% above the national average)

Average funding per student, per year: $9,873 (20.2% below the national average)

Tennessee ranks eighth in the nation for the most at-risk teacher populations to COVID-19 this fall. While school crowding is not as much an issue in this state as it is in others on this list, Tennessee’s healthcare system (ranked 43rd out of 50 states) and school funding are below-average. In fact, Tennessee has already reopened classrooms to K-12 students this school year and has seen the consequences; over 2,000 new cases in children have emerged between August 4 and August 18, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Additionally, Tennessee has among the highest daily case counts in the country, with over 20 new cases per 100,000 people, as of the latest data regarding case count increases among all ages.

7. Arizona

Score: 67 out of 100 (Grade: D+)

Students per teacher: 23.3 (50.2% above the national average)

Average funding per student, per year: $8,054 (34.9% below the national average)

Arizona ranks seventh in the nation for the most vulnerable teacher population to COVID-19 this fall. Although teacher union influence is relatively strong in Arizona, school crowding is among the worst in the nation, with 50 percent more students per teacher than the national average. Also, daily new cases per 100,000 people in Arizona still land between 12 and 20 each week, and ICU beds are already occupied to over 70 percent of capacity. In the event of a spike in Coronavirus cases when students go back to school this fall, hospitals will be overwhelmed.

6. Oklahoma

Score: 64 out of 100 (Grade: D)

Students per teacher: 16.9 (8.9% above the national average)

Average funding per student, per year: $9,153 (26.1% below the national average)

Oklahoma is home to the sixth-most vulnerable teacher population in the nation, due to a combination of low school funding per capita, above-average rates of school crowding, and below-average healthcare. In fact, healthcare in the Sooner State is ranked among the lowest in the nation (47th out of 50 states), according to the U.S. News and World Report. Additionally, although Oklahoma has seen a two-week drop in cases as of August 19, the daily number of COVID-19 cases per capita in Oklahoma are still higher than in most states, at 12 to 20 new cases per 100,000 people, per day.

5. West Virginia

Score: 64 out of 100 (Grade: D)

Students per teacher: 14.1 (9.1% below the national average)

Average funding per student, per year: $13,011 (5.1% above the national average)

West Virginia rounds out the five states in the nation with the most at-risk teacher population, which is significantly older than the national average. More than 70 percent of ICU beds are occupied in West Virginia as of August 19. Not only this, but according to the U.S. News and World Report, the state has the third-worst healthcare in the nation. The Mountain State is ill-prepared, should a spike in cases arise when the school year begins. Reopening plans vary by county, based on a seven-day average of each county’s daily new case count. Worryingly, according to state guidelines, counties with up to 15 new cases per 100,000 people per day are still permitted to engage in in-person instruction.

4. Alabama

Score: 63 out of 100 (Grade: D)

Students per teacher: 17.5 (12.8% above national average)

Average funding per student, per year: $10,715 (13.4% below the national average)

Alabama has the fourth-most vulnerable teacher population in the country to COVID-19 this fall, due to a combination of below-average teacher union strength, inadequate healthcare resources, and moderate school crowding. In fact, Alabama is the state with the fifth-worst healthcare in America, according to the U.S. News and World Report. Also, ICU beds in the state are already occupied above 70% of capacity, and 10 to 15 percent of COVID-19 tests are coming back positive, among the highest rates in the country.

3. Indiana

Score: 60 out of 100 (Grade: D-)

Students per teacher: 17.4 (12.2% above national average)

Average funding per student, per year: $10,852 (12.3% below national average)

Indiana is home to the third-most vulnerable teacher population to COVID-19. The combination of an above-average student-teacher ratio and an older-than-average teacher population, plus inadequate health resources, put teacher populations at particular risk in this state. In fact, Indiana ranks in the bottom ten states for healthcare quality — as of August 19, ICU beds in Indiana are already filled at 60% to 70% of capacity. This means that in the event of a surge in infections this fall, Indiana’s resources to treat severe cases and save lives will be strained indeed.

2. Idaho

Score: 59 out of 100 (Grade: F)

Students per teacher: 18.3 (18.0% above national average)

Average funding per student, per year: $7,760 (37.3% below the national average)

Idaho has the second-most vulnerable teacher population to COVID-19 this fall. Although recent COVID-19 have dropped somewhat in the state over the past few weeks, Idaho still has among the highest proportion of daily new cases per capita in the nation. In addition, school crowding in this state is also 18 percent higher than average, combined with an older-than-average teacher population; 37.6 percent of teachers in Idaho are over age 50, which is 17 percent higher than the national average. Teachers are also at the mercy of local school districts, who have been left to decide whether to offer in-person instruction, online instruction, or a hybrid of the two.

1. Utah

Score: 55 out of 100 (Grade: F)

Students per teacher: 22.9 (47.6% above national average)

Average funding per student, per year, adjusted: $7,253 (43.4% below the national average)

Utah is the state with the most vulnerable teacher population to COVID-19 this school year. While healthcare quality and accessibility are above-average in the state, as is teacher union strength, dismal rates of school crowding, below-average public school funding, and school reopening plans outweigh these benefits and are putting teachers at the highest risk in the country. In fact, the Beehive State has already seen numerous teacher protests and spikes in resignations this month. With overcrowding already an issue, fewer teachers than usual this fall will put yet another strain on schools.

