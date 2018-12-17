Dog vs. Cat Owners: The Ultimate Driving Smackdown! (2018)

Is your brake worse than your bite?

INSIGHTS PREVIEW:

Dog owners were 25% more likely to get speeding tickets and get in accidents than other pet and non-pet owners

Cat owners were 50% less likely to own a truck than dog owners

Dog owners were twice as likely to have completed military service of any kind

Dog and cat owners shared similar rates of other driving behaviors and violations

It seems as though friends of Fido and feline aficionados have been at each other’s throats since the invention of the leash. “Are you a dog person, or a cat person?” The question seems to infect every area of our social lives: small talk at work, dating-app chatter (and, according to the Washington Post, the political arena )…but how about the DMV?

Hear us out! Cat owners swear by their furry friends’ cool ambivalence; dog owners value their pups’ loyalty and affection. We often assume that cat people, dog people, and those who’ve chosen an animal-less lifestyle lead slightly different lives or possess diverging values. Even Psychology Today has weighed in on the potential differences between both categories of people, citing a 2010 Antrozoös study delving into the personality traits of self-identified “cat people” and “dog people.” But there’s one area academia hasn’t dared touch: could driving habits closely correlate with pet preference, too?

Armed with a vast database of driver behavior and a passion for educating the public on the latest trends in automotive and demographic trends, the Insurify Insights team decided to delve into the heretofore unexplored question: how do different pet owners follow the rules of the road? While they were not necessarily able to bury the hatchet in the dog-vs.-cat argument once and for all, they at least provided some fascinating data points to throw their readers a bone.