Life in the Slow Lane: Cities with the Most Traffic

How crowded are the roads in your city?

It’s a story that happens in cities across the country. Drivers everywhere wake up and prepare for a crowded morning commute. Whether it’s crowded intersections, bumper-to-bumper traffic, or the occasional rear ending that closes a lane on the freeway, a drive that could take 10 minutes ends up taking 20 or more simply due to the amount of cars on the road. The extra time spent commuting certainly adds up. If you work five days a week, 50 weeks a year, commuting twice a day takes 5,000 more minutes than it should, or roughly three and a half days out of your year. And that’s with just 10 more minutes tacked on. For many people, the amount of extra time spent commuting exceeds that, no matter whether they take a bus, ride the subway, or drive to work.

But while heavy traffic is certainly a feature in cities in all corners of the United States, it’s an issue that has become especially bad in specific communities. Curious about which metropolitan areas can truly claim to have the worst traffic in the country, the data scientists at Insurify decided to do some research to determine the 20 cities across the U.S. that suffer from the most road congestion.