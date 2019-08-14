Over the Limit: Cities with the Most DUIs

Click here to see the 20 Cities with the Most DUIs report for 2021.

Drunk driving is a problem all across the country. Here are the cities where it is most prevalent.

It’s a familiar scene that happens in communities across the United States. At closing time, bartenders lock their doors and send the last few remaining patrons out onto the streets. Some will take a cab or Uber home, while some will be able to make the commute on foot. But inevitably around that time (and often earlier in the night), drivers will make the poor decision to drive their own cars home, believing that the alcohol in their system isn’t affecting their ability to safely maneuver their vehicle.

That decision often ends in tragedy—in 2017, an average of 30 Americans were killed due to drunk driving each day. That figure has decreased by almost 50 percent since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) started to collect annual data on traffic crash fatalities in 1982, but nevertheless driving while under the influence of alcohol is still the most prevalent cause of death on U.S. roadways.

The problem affects people everywhere, but is particularly concerning in some places. To take a closer look at which communities are most heavily impacted by drunk driving, researchers at Insurify investigated which 20 cities across the country had the highest percentage of drivers with a prior DUI.