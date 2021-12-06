The Cities with the Most DUIs in Every State in 2021

Driving under the influence is unfortunately more common during the holiday season. These are cities in each state where DUI offenses occur at exceptionally high rates.

Driving during the month of December is historically more dangerous compared to other months. Increased traffic during the holiday season, paired with inclement and unpredictable weather patterns, spells for trouble on the roads for many drivers. Not only are general road conditions less-than-ideal, but the influx of celebrations with no shortage of libations leads to a spike in DUIs during this time of year.

Getting behind the wheel after having a drink (or a few) is not only unwise but incredibly dangerous and potentially fatal. In fact, 28% of fatal crashes during the month of December involve drunk drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). To investigate where drunk driving occurs most often in 2021, the research team at Insurify turned to their proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications and identified the city in each state with the highest DUI rate.