Impaired and On the Road: Cities with the Most DUIs (2020)

Click here to see the 20 Cities with the Most DUIs report for 2021.

With the holiday season fast approaching, drivers in these cities should be especially wary of drunk drivers on the roads.

Traveling home for the holidays is a decision many Americans are grappling with this year, as it has been made especially difficult during the pandemic. With the surge in coronavirus cases across the nation, experts are advising to exercise caution when traveling, if not to avoid it at all. While driving during the holidays may look different in 2020 compared to previous years, it’s likely that there still may be an influx of heavy traffic on the roads across the country, especially given the heightened importance of avoiding public transportation this year.

The holiday season may be all about spreading cheer and being merry with loved ones, but unfortunately, these festivities also contribute to high rates of drunk driving over the holidays. According to the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration, rates of driving under the influence tend to spike during the holiday season, particularly between Christmas and New Year’s. In 2018, this one-week period saw 285 drunk-driving related deaths, or approximately 41 deaths per day — for comparison, the average drunk driving fatality rate is 30 deaths per day during the rest of the year. The capacity restrictions on indoor gatherings mean that the season of holiday parties may be considerably less rambunctious this year. However, drivers across the United States should remain cautious when traversing the roads this holiday season. The data science team at Insurify looked to their database to identify the cities where drunk driving is the most prevalent.