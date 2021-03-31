These 20 Cities Have the Most Aggressive Drivers (2021)

Click here to see the Cities with the Most Aggressive Drivers report for 2022.

Drivers in these cities are the worst offenders when it comes to the most egregious (and illegal) forms of aggressive behavior on the roads.

From speeding or tailgating to running red lights, aggressive driving contributes significantly to motor vehicle crashes and fatalities — which, unfortunately, have risen 8 percent over the past year. According to the National Safety Council (NSC), this rise in fatalities is closer to 24 percent when taking total miles driven into account, given that Americans drove less overall in 2020.

It’s a sad reality that aggressive driving behavior has become ubiquitous across the United States. A national survey by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that nearly 80 percent of drivers reported at least one incidence of aggression, anger, or road rage towards another driver over a one-year period. Not only do aggressive drivers ruin the mood of an otherwise pleasant drive, but they endanger themselves and everyone around them. Aggressive drivers can be found from coast to coast, but the degree to which drivers engage in aggressive behavior varies considerably by city.

New York City may be the first to come to mind when considering where the most aggressive drivers live, but Insurify’s findings challenge this stereotype. The most aggressive drivers do not, in fact, all live in the Big Apple. In this study, the data science team at Insurify sought to identify the cities with the greatest share of drivers that engage in the most dangerous (and illegal) aggressive driving behavior.