Car Models With the Rudest Drivers in 2021

10. Hyundai Genesis Coupe

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 34.4 out of 1,000

Most common rude driving citation: Failure to stop at a red light

MSRP (base model): $26,950

With sleek styling and a 300-plus horsepower engine, the Hyundai Genesis Coupe is an attractive option for any driver in the market for a performance vehicle. Current Genesis Coupe drivers, however, have not always used the car’s impressive speed and handling as carefully as warranted, boasting a rude driving citation rate that’s 45 percent higher than the national average. It appears that nothing—not even a red light—can slow down Genesis Coupe drivers’ need for speed.

Trending On Insurify Your personal information isn’t everyone else’s business. Learn how to get an anonymous car insurance quote with Insurify. Ever asked yourself, where can i get insurance without a license? Look no further than Insurify. Explore your options today!

9. Mazda CX-3

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 35.0 out of 1,000

Most common rude driving citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign

MSRP (base model): $20,790

Priced at just over $20,000, the Mazda CX-3 offers great value for a subcompact SUV. But while the CX-3 is a good-looking car at an ideal price, its drivers rack up rude driving violations at a less-than-ideal rate. 35.0 out of 1,000 CX-3 drivers have a rude driving citation on record, a share that exceeds the national average by 47 percent.

8. Dodge Stratus

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 35.3 out of 1,000

Most common rude driving citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign

MSRP (base model): $20,825

Dodge unveiled the Stratus in the mid-1990s to critical acclaim, but sales of the mid-size sedan fell slowly over time, and Dodge ultimately discontinued the model in 2006. Fifteen years later, Stratus drivers are now proving that the car stands the test of time—at least when it comes to rude driving. Out on the roads, Stratus drivers are anything but slow and steady. With 35.3 of 1,000 Stratus drivers reporting a rude driving violation on record, this model demonstrates that motorists who gravitate towards practical, reliable vehicles don’t always fit the associated stereotypes.

Trending On Insurify Getting a great car insurance rate is a lot easier than you might think. Just use Insurify, a site to compare car insurance quotes site, and watch the savings pile up! Insurify has all the best auto insurance quotes, all in one place. Insurance shopping has never been easier.

7. Audi A5

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 35.5 out of 1,000

Most common rude driving citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign

MSRP (base model): $42,400

With a rude incident rate that stands 49 percent higher than the national average, the Audi A5 ranks seventh among the vehicles with the rudest drivers. The A5’s starting price of $42,400 also firmly classifies it as a luxury vehicle—one of several among the top models with the rudest drivers. Hopefully drivers who can afford the A5 can also afford the auto insurance rate hikes that inevitably follow a rude driving infraction.

6. Acura RSX

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 35.6 out of 1,000

Most common rude driving citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign

MSRP (base model): $20,325

Like the Dodge Stratus, the Acura RSX was also discontinued in 2006. Despite the extended time that’s passed since the model was in production, RSX drivers are still making their presence known on the roads, receiving citations for rude driving behavior at a rate 50 percent higher than the national average. Their most common rude driving violation: failure to stop at a stop sign.

Trending On Insurify Don’t hate the rate. Use Insurify to find your cheapest car insurance quote and do your wallet a huge favor. Get a quick estimate using Insurify’s car insurance calculator, personalized for your persona and history. These are the best sites to shop auto insurance online, according to our experts.

5. Scion xD

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 35.9 out of 1,000

Most common rude driving citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign

MSRP (base model): $15,92

Although Toyota’s Scion brand is typically known for its sporty yet affordable vehicles, the xD is anything but a performance car. A fuel-efficient hatchback with an entry-level price, the xD markets itself as the perfect car for urban dwellers on a budget. Perhaps the big-city grind causes xD drivers to exhibit rude driving behavior more often than the average motorist, as the xD ranks fifth on the list of car models with the rudest drivers. 35.9 out of every 1,000 xD drivers have received a citation for rude driving behavior, a share that’s 51 percent higher than the national average.

4. BMW 7-Series

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 38.2 out of 1,000

Most common rude driving citation: Failure to stop at a red light

MSRP (base model): $86,800

While most stereotypes of people’s driving behavior are gross oversimplifications, the data occasionally backs them up. For example, sometimes the drivers with the flashiest cars on the road really do demonstrate inconsiderate driving behavior more often than everyone else. This trend is evidenced most strongly by the BMW 7-Series: the model’s base MSRP of $86,800 is more than double the national average, and its drivers receive rude driving violations a full 61 percent more often than the average motorist.

3. BMW 4-Series

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 41.3 out of 1,000

Most common rude driving citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign

MSRP (base model): $46,795

The BMW 4-Series might have a more “reasonable” sticker price than the 7-Series, but its drivers are nonetheless even more guilty of racking up citations for rude driving behavior. 41.3 out of 1,000 4-Series drivers report a prior violation for inconsiderate driving behavior, making a given 4-Series driver 73 percent more likely to have such a citation than the average motorist.

2. Audi A4 Allroad

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 41.4 out of 1,000

Most common rude driving citation: Failure to stop at a red light

MSRP (base model): $45,500

The Audi A4 Allroad is yet another luxury vehicle to rank within the top ten car models with the rudest drivers in 2021. The A4 Allroad ultimately places second, with 4.14 out of every 1,000 A4 Allroad drivers reporting a rude driving citation on their driving record. The A4 also differentiates itself as one of the few models in the top ten whose drivers’ most common rude driving offense is failing to stop at a red light.

1. Kia Stinger

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 44.3 out of 1,000

Most common rude driving citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign

MSRP (base model): $36,090

Though Kia developed the Stinger to match the speed and styling of more expensive luxury sports cars, it appears the model may out-compete those vehicles when it comes to its drivers’ penchant for accruing rude driving citations. A full 44.3 out of 1,000 Stinger drivers report at least one rude driving violation on record, making the Stinger the model with the rudest drivers in 2021. Indeed, Stinger drivers are cited for rude driving behavior 87 percent more often than the average motorist.

Data Attribution The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!

If you have any questions or comments about this article or would like to request the data, please contact insights@insurify.com.