Car Models with the Most Speeding Tickets (2021)

Car Models with the Most Speeding Tickets in 2021

10. Hyundai Veloster

Share of vehicles with at least one speeding ticket on record: 14.65%

MSRP: $18,900

MPG: 28 City /34 Hwy

Drivers of the Hyundai Veloster have the tenth-highest speeding rate in the nation. Veloster drivers are 35% more likely to get cited for speeding than the average driver. The Veloster is one of the five sports cars in the rankings, and its drivers certainly live up to the reputation of fast and furious sports cars enthusiasts.

9. Subaru Impreza

Share of vehicles with at least one speeding ticket on record: 14.81%

MSRP: $18,795

MPG: 28 City / 36 Hwy

The Subaru Impreza may be compact, but its drivers’ speeding habits command a large presence on the roads. Impreza drivers have a speeding ticket rate that’s 36% greater than the national average, landing them at ninth in the rankings of car models with the speediest drivers. Touted by Kelly Blue Book for its “unbeatable combination of safety, reliability, capability, and affordability” and given a 5-star NHTSA Safety Rating, the Impreza has a reputation as a practical vehicle choice. Their drivers, on the other hand, defy this reputation by speeding dangerously and getting ticketed for it at exorbitant rates.

8. Volkswagen GTI

Share of vehicles with at least one speeding ticket on record: 14.95%

MSRP: $28,695

MPG: 24 City / 32 Hwy

A “sporty” and ��“distinctive” sports car that is not bad for drivers on a budget, the Volkswagen GTI is a more affordable and practical option for drivers who want to show off without necessarily breaking the bank. Unfortunately, many GTI drivers take its sporty reputation a bit too seriously by violating speeding laws at unprecedented rates. Drivers of the GTI have a speeding rate that exceeds the national average by 36%, the eighth-highest in the nation.

7. GMC C1500

Share of vehicles with at least one speeding ticket on record: 15.31%

MSRP: $30,000

MPG: 20 City / 30 Hwy

The GMC C1500, also known as the GMC Sierra, is somewhat of an outlier on this list as the only pickup truck among compact, luxury, and sports cars. GMC C1500 drivers, however, hold their own against the other drivers in the rankings, maintaining a speeding violation rate that’s 38% greater than the national average. Although the GMC C1500 is not built primarily for performance like many of the other vehicles in the rankings, this pickup can evidently reach — and exceed — speed limits just as aggressively as a sports car.

6. Scion FR-S

Share of vehicles with at least one speeding ticket on record: 16.01%

MSRP: $25,305

MPG: 25 City / 28 Hwy

This sporty coupe may be known for its sleek exterior and performance capabilities, but in 2021, the Scion FR-S is also becoming known for its high rate of speeding violations. FR-S drivers exceed speed limits at a rate that eclipses the national average by 41%, landing them at sixth in the rankings of the most speeding-prone drivers. For a sports car, the FR-S is more affordable and fuel-efficient compared to others on the market, but with that fuel economy and accessible price point come drivers that disregard speed limits more often.

5. Subaru BRZ

Share of vehicles with at least one speeding ticket on record: 16.21%

MSRP: $27,995

MPG: 24 City / 33 Hwy

One of the three Subarus in the rankings, the BRZ is fifth in the nation in speeding-prone drivers. With a speeding ticket rate that’s 41% greater than the national average, drivers of this sporty vehicle could certainly use a lesson in pumping the brakes. The BRZ is a sports car for drivers who prioritize performance above much else, which their speedy driving behaviors certainly reflect.

4. Mazda3

Share of vehicles with at least one speeding ticket on record: 16.36%

MSRP: $20,650

MPG: 28 City / 36 Hwy

Coming in at number four is the Mazda3, whose drivers exceed national speeding violation rates by 42%. This sleek sedan is an optimal choice for “connoisseurs of classic refinement”, according to its manufacturer, but it’s clear that the Mazda3 is also a choice for those who tend to lean too heavily on the gas pedal and get caught breaking speeding laws.

3. KIA Stinger

Share of vehicles with at least one speeding ticket on record: 16.58%

MSRP: $36,090

MPG: 22 City / 32 Hwy

A car that’s “built to thrill” is sure to attract drivers with a penchant for the bold and brash, but unfortunately, drivers of the KIA Stinger also have a lawbreaking need for speed. Stinger drivers are caught violating speed limits 43% more often than the average driver. One of the five performance sports vehicles in the rankings, the Stinger lives up to its reputation as fitting for drivers seeking thrills, especially those who push the limits of the law to do so.

2. Hyundai Genesis Coupe

Share of vehicles with at least one speeding ticket on record: 17.72%

MSRP: $26,950

MPG: 18 City / 29 Hwy

Despite being discontinued in 2016, Hyundai Genesis Coupe drivers have not disappeared without a trace, but rather have earned somewhat of a notorious reputation for rulebreaking on the roads. Much like other lower-cost, high-performance sports cars in the rankings, the Genesis Coupe has the second-highest speeding violation rate in the nation. Drivers of the Genesis Coupe are cited for exceeding speed limits 45% more often than the average driver.

1. Subaru WRX

Share of vehicles with at least one speeding ticket on record: 18.80%

MSRP: $27,495

MPG: 20 City / 27 Hwy

Coming in at number one for the third year in a row, the Subaru WRX has the most speeding violations of any vehicle in the nation. WRX drivers get 49% more speeding tickets than the average American driver, making their violation rate the highest in the country. Despite having the speediest drivers in the nation, the WRX boasts multiple accolades for its safety features, including being named a 2021 Top Safety Pick and receiving the highest possible rating for crash prevention from IIHS. It’s a fortunate coincidence that the vehicle whose drivers tend to break the most speeding laws are driving one of the safer sports cars on the market, given their unprecedented rulebreaking rates.

Data Attribution The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!

If you have any questions or comments about this article or would like to request the data, please contact insights@insurify.com.