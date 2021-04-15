Unsung Heroes of the Highway: Car Models with the Best Drivers (2021)

Car Models with the Best Drivers

10. Lincoln Navigator

Percentage of drivers with a clean record: 82.90%

Body type: SUV

MPG: 16 city / 22 highway

The Lincoln Navigator is somewhat of an outlier in the rankings of the vehicles with the best drivers. While this luxury SUV stands out from the older minivan models that comprise the majority of the top ten, its drivers are just as excellent. Drivers of the Lincoln Navigator are cited for driving infractions 22 percent less often than the national average, making them the tenth-best drivers in the nation.

Trending On Insurify If you’re tired of giving out highly personal information to insurance carriers, compare accurate and anonymous car insurance quotes using Insurify in minutes. Where can I find no license car insurance near me? It is possible! See what Insurify’s experts have to say about getting the best coverage for you.

9. Chevrolet Lumina

Percentage of drivers with a clean record: 82.91%

Body type: Sedan

MPG: 20 city / 30 highway

With the ninth-highest rate of clean records in the nation, Chevy Lumina drivers are among the best around. In fact, they’re ticketed for illegal behavior 22 percent less than the average American driver. While the Lumina is no longer in production in North America, the practical sedan still maintains its reputation as a reliable ride.

8. Chevrolet Corvette

Percentage of drivers with a clean record: 83.19%

Body type: Sports car

MPG: 15 city / 27 highway

The Chevrolet Corvette — perhaps surprisingly — has the eighth-highest rate of drivers with clean records in the nation. The Corvette’s athletic and flashy presence certainly turns heads, but the data suggests that Corvette drivers tend to be relatively tame, with a traffic incident rate that’s 23 percent below the national average.

Trending On Insurify Save time and money by comparing auto insurance quotes with Insurify. Compare with Insurify and get SR-22 insurance quotes in minutes. Saving money has never been easier.

7. Toyota Sienna

Percentage of drivers with a clean record: 83.59%

Body type: Minivan

MPG: 36 city / 36 highway

The Sienna is not only one of Toyota’s most long-standing minivan models — in 2021, it’s entering its 24th year of production — it’s also the vehicle of choice for some of the nation’s best drivers. Drivers of the Toyota Sienna are cited for traffic violations a full one-fourth fewer times than the average driver. Not only are Sienna owners model drivers, but those looking to buy the new Sienna will be eco-conscious ones as well; every configuration of the 2021 Toyota Sienna is a hybrid vehicle.

6. Cadillac Deville

Percentage of drivers with a clean record: 83.74%

Body type: Sedan

MPG: 18 city / 26 highway

This dependable town car, touted for its roomy trunk, smooth ride, and powerful yet quiet engine, is sixth in the nation for its superb drivers. Cadillac Deville drivers have a driving infraction rate that’s 26 percent lower than the national average. In 2005, fifty six years after Cadillac’s original Deville model hit the world stage, the Deville was discontinued and rebranded as the Cadillac DTS. However, its drivers still continue to embody its legacy as a classy, yet practical, vehicle of choice.

Trending On Insurify Find cheaper car insurance companies than what you’re paying for now by comparing with Insurify. Math is hard, so let us do it for you! Insurify’s car insurance estimator takes the legwork out of finding the cheapest quotes based on your personal profile and history.

5. Nissan Quest

Percentage of drivers with a clean record: 84.56%

Body type: Minivan

MPG: 20 city / 27 highway

Drivers of the Nissan Quest are the fifth-best in the nation. Quest drivers violate driving laws at a rate that’s 30 percent less than the national average. Described as “not a minivan” but rather “the family limo” by Nissan, the Quest is not only the first Japanese-brand minivan to be manufactured in the U.S., but is only one of the two foreign-brand vehicles to make the top ten rankings. While the Quest line was discontinued in 2016, its drivers’ good behavior maintains its reputable image.

4. Ford Windstar