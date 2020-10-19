Woe on Wheels: Car Models with the Rudest Drivers (2020)

The 10 Car Models with the Rudest Drivers

10. Audi A4

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 44.8 out of 1,000

MSRP (base model; 2021): $39,000

Reported horsepower: 201

The Audi A4 rounds out the ten cars with the rudest drivers. It’s responsive, with excellent riding and handling, a powerful engine, and a sporty feel overall. Perhaps this compact luxury vehicle is a little too fun to drive for some, who may be inclined towards overly aggressive and rude behavior on the roads. Drivers of this compact sedan have a particularly bad case of rude and dangerous behavior towards pedestrians. In fact, citations for failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian are a whopping four times higher for Audi A4 drivers than average.

9. Honda Element

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 45.4 out of 1,000

MSRP (base model, used; 2011): $8,269

Reported horsepower: 166

This boxy-looking Honda, discontinued by the manufacturer in 2011, has gained something of a cult following over the years. Fans of the Honda Element may not be so pleased to find, however, that this car tends to rack up citations for rude driving behavior. Drivers of this unique-looking SUV are particularly poor at yielding the right of way to other drivers. In fact, they’re twice as likely to have a failure to yield violation under their belt compared to the average driver.

8. Hyundai Veloster

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 46.0 out of 1,000

MSRP (base model; 2021): $18,900

Reported horsepower: 201

While the Hyundai Veloster is “fun to look at and fun to drive,” according to the manufacturer, this peppy and affordable hatchback might not be the most fun to encounter while driving. Ranking eighth in the nation for rude driving behavior, the Veloster also has the sixth-highest share of speeding tickets. Hyundai Veloster drivers are especially bad about yielding the right of way to other cars. The incidence rate of this rude driving violation is 2.3 times as high as for average. Clearly, Veloster drivers need to rein in their on-road behavior.

7. Acura ILX

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 46.4 out of 1,000

MSRP (base model; 2020): $25,950

Reported horsepower: 201

Ranking seventh on the list, the Acura ILX has more than twice the rate of rude drivers as the average car model. The ILX may be Acura’s least expensive model, but it’s still advertised to have “athletic agility” and “an impressive power-to-weight ratio.” Some ILX drivers seem to have been a little too emboldened by this sporty, compact sedan’s performance, behaving dangerously and inconsiderately towards other drivers.

6. Acura TLX

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 47.0 out of 1,000

MSRP (base model; 2021): $37,500

Reported horsepower: 272

The second Acura to make the ranking, the TLX ranks sixth on the list with one of the highest rates of rude drivers compared to all other car models. Larger than the ILX, with a more powerful engine and a wider array of options and features, the Acura TLX seems to attract a similar proportion of rude drivers to its counterpart. Particular rude behaviors that TLX drivers engage in most frequently are passing violations and failures to stop for stop signs, which occur 81.7 and 72.1 percent more frequently than average, respectively.

5. Toyota Celica

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 47.6 out of 1,000

MSRP (base model, used; 2005) : $4,430

Reported horsepower: 140

The Toyota Celica’s last model year was 2005, but the car has remained in circulation ever since. When first released, the Toyota Celica was marketed as a sports car, but now it’s considered a reliable and affordable first car for young drivers. Its appeal to this demographic may explain why the car ranks within the top 5 on this list: young drivers tend to engage in more reckless and aggressive driving behavior than their older counterparts. This, combined with the Celica’s sportiness, albeit outdated, may embolden younger drivers to behave dangerously and thoughtlessly towards other drivers. In fact, drivers of the Toyota Celica are twice as likely to have a passing violation under their belt.

4. Subaru WRX

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 49.7 out of 1,000

MSRP (base model; 2020): $27,495

Reported horsepower: 268

Drivers of the Subaru WRX seem to be some of the most ill-behaved drivers on the road. Not only are drivers of this compact sports sedan the fourth-rudest out of drivers of all other car models, but they also have the highest share of speeding tickets and the third-highest share of at-fault accidents. When it comes to rude driving behavior, Subaru WRX drivers are particularly guilty of improper lane violations and passing violations, which occur 2.5 and 2.3 times as often as for the average driver. Needless to say, it seems wise to keep a healthy distance from these notoriously ill-behaved drivers.

3. Audi A5

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 54.3 out of 1,000

MSRP (base model; 2021): $45,045

Reported horsepower: 261

The Audi A5 has the third-highest proportion of rude drivers compared to all other car models. While it’s flashier, more expensive, slightly larger than the Audi A4 (which ranks tenth on this list), the A5 is similarly owned by ruder-than-average drivers. In general, Audi drivers are considered some of the worst tailgaters, and while rates of tailgating in A5 drivers are about average, these drivers engage in other dangerous, rude driving behaviors. In particular, Audi A5 drivers are some of the worst about yielding the right of way to pedestrians and about respecting red lights and stop signs: rates of these violations in A5 drivers occur 8.8, 1.5, and 1.5 times as frequently as for average drivers, respectively.

2. BMW 7-Series

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 56.2 out of 1,000

MSRP (base model; 2021): $86,800

Reported horsepower: 335

The BMW 7-Series has the second-highest share of rude drivers compared to all other car models. About the 7-Series, BMW claims that “inside certain beauties, there’s a beast waiting to be unchained.” Unfortunately, some drivers of this luxury sedan embody this imagery entirely too literally. BMW 7-Series drivers engage in unchained behavior towards other drivers significantly more often than average, with more than twice as many rude driving citations than the national average.

1. BMW 4-Series

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 58.9 out of 1,000

MSRP (base model; 2021): $45,600

Reported horsepower: 255

No other car model boasts a higher percentage of rude drivers than the BMW 4-Series. Like many of the cars on this list, the 4-Series fits perfectly with the stereotype that flashy, sporty cars attract the rudest drivers. Drivers of this luxury vehicle have nearly 2.5 times as many incidences of rude driving behavior than the average driver. Like drivers of the Audi A5, they’re also terrible at yielding the right of way to pedestrians and obeying stop signs and red lights. In BMW 4-Series drivers, these three violations occur 9.7, and 1.9, and 1.7 times more frequently than average, respectively.

