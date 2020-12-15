Driving Drunk: Car Models with the Most DUIs

The 10 Car Models with the Most DUIs

10. GMC Sierra

Drivers with a DUI citation: 28.0 per 1,000

MSRP (base model; 2020): $32,245

Miles per gallon: 22 city / 32 highway

-

Rounding out the list of the top ten cars with the most DUIs is the GMC Sierra. Twenty-eight out of every 1,000 GMC Sierra drivers have reported at least one DUI on their record, meaning that drivers of this popular pickup are 56 percent more likely than the average driver to have at least one DUI citation on their record. The GMC Sierra is the more luxurious cousin to the Chevrolet Silverado, which ranks ninth on the list.

9. Chevrolet Silverado

Drivers with a DUI citation: 28.3 per 1,000

MSRP (base model; 2021): $28,600

Miles per gallon: 23 city / 33 highway

-

Ranking ninth on the list of car models with the most DUIs, the Chevrolet Silverado doesn’t have a great track record for drunk driving. Chevy Silverado drivers have 58 percent more DUI citations than the national average, landing this pickup truck just ahead of its mechanically identical counterpart, the GMC Sierra. Apparently, similarities between these two trucks run deeper than the traits of the trucks themselves; their drivers are very similar as well, with nearly identical rates of DUI violations.

8. Ford Ranger

Drivers with a DUI citation: 28.9 per 1,000

MSRP (base model; 2021): $24,820

Miles per gallon: 21 city / 26 highway

-

The Ford Ranger has taken an eight-year hiatus from the production line and was re-introduced recently in 2019 with a facelift and improvements to its performance. However, some of its drivers have not taken any kind of break from the dangerous habit of drinking and driving. Out of every 1,000 Ford Ranger drivers, 28.9 have reported at least one DUI citation on their record. As a result, the DUI rate for drivers of this midsize pickup truck is over 60 percent higher than the national average.

7. BMW 7-Series

Drivers with a DUI citation: 29.0 per 1,000

MSRP (base model; 2021): $86,800

Miles per gallon: 29 (overall)

-

One of the only four sedans among the cars with the most DUIs, the BMW 7-Series has 62 percent more drunk drivers than the national average. Perhaps it’s this car’s inherent sportiness that attracts some of the most ill-behaved and dangerous drivers in the nation, because the BMW 7-Series also has the second-rudest drivers, based on a prior Insurify report. Note that DUIs were not considered among driving behaviors categorized as ‘rude’ in the analysis, so these results are independent of the prior study.

6. Subaru WRX

Drivers with a DUI citation: 30.0 per 1,000

MSRP (base model; 2020): $27,495

Miles per gallon: 21 city / 27 highway

-

The Subaru WRX has 30 in every 1,000 drivers reporting one or more DUIs on their record, the nation’s sixth-highest DUI rate. In general, the Subaru WRX attracts some pretty ill-behaved drivers. Not only are WRX drivers prone to dangerously mixing drinking and driving, but they’re also the worst speeders in the nation, the fourth-rudest, and the third-most likely to cause an accident (likely due to their risky behavior on the roads), according to prior studies by Insurify. Needless to say, it’s probably safest to give the Subaru WRX a wide berth on the roads.

5. Dodge Dakota

Drivers with a DUI citation: 30.5 per 1,000

Fair Purchase Price (base model; 2011): $7,444

Miles per gallon: 15 city / 20 highway

-

Coming in fifth is the Dodge Dakota, with nearly 31 in every 1,000 drivers reporting at least one DUI citation. The Dodge Dakota’s last model year was 2011 (although there are rumors of an imminent RAM Dakota 2021 model release), but this pickup has been in circulation ever since. Drivers of the Dodge Dakota don’t have a stellar track record of avoiding driving under the influence: the DUI rate of this pickup truck is 70 percent higher than the national average.

4. Audi A4

Drivers with a DUI citation: 31.1 per 1,000

MSRP (base model; 2021): $39,100

Miles per gallon: 24 city / 31 highway

-

The Audi A4 is the third of only four sedans to make the car models with the most DUIs and has a DUI rate that’s 74 percent higher than the national average. High DUI rates aren’t the only thing that sets A4 drivers apart from the rest. The A4 also has the tenth-highest proportion of rude drivers compared to any other car. Perhaps the same type of driver who’s more likely than the average driver to engage in rude and risky behavior on the roads is also more likely to mix drinking and driving.

3. BMW 4-Series

Drivers with a DUI citation: 31.7 per 1,000

MSRP (base model; 2021): $45,600

Miles per gallon: 26 city / 34 highway

-

The BMW 4-Series has the third-highest DUI rate in the nation and is also the second-most expensive vehicle on the list, behind the BMW 7-Series. Drivers of this sporty luxury car tend to be ill-behaved on the roads in more ways than one. In addition to a dangerous drinking-while-driving habit, BMW 4-Series drivers are also incredibly rude, landing the vehicle first in the nation for rude and illegal driving behavior.

2. Chevrolet S-10

Drivers with a DUI citation: 35.9 per 1,000

Fair Purchase Price (base model; 2004): $4,826

Miles per gallon: 15 city / 17 highway

-

This pickup truck may have been off the new car market since 2004, but many are still on the roads — in fact, the average age of a car in the United States is quite high, at 11.8 years. Despite being out of production for over a decade, the Chevrolet S truck still has the second-highest rate of DUI violations compared to all other cars in the United States. Indeed, twice as many S Truck drivers have one or more DUI violations as the national average.

1. RAM 2500

Drivers with a DUI citation: 45.3 per 1,000

MSRP (base model; 2021): $34,095

Miles per gallon: 14 (overall)

-

The RAM 2500 has the highest DUI rate compared to any other car in the United States. In fact, 1 in every 22 RAM 2500 drivers has at least one DUI on their record, compared to the national average of 1 in every 56. It’s the sixth pickup truck to make the top 10 cars with the highest DUI rates in the nation. Built to tow over 10,000 pounds, this heavy-duty pickup truck also, unfortunately, carries around a much higher-than-average share of drunk drivers.