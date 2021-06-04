Hosting for the Holidays? Protect Your Party from Liquor Liability

Liquor Liability by State

Social host liability definitions vary from state to state, and you should know your state’s social host liquor liability laws before serving alcohol at your next home gathering. Some states have no social host laws, and some states even have laws protecting hosts from being held liable if an intoxicated guest causes injury or death.

But in states which enforce social host liability, the laws fall under one of two categories: general social host liability laws and social host laws that apply to minors. This means that in states with general social host liability laws if a drunk driver of any age injures a third party, the injured party may be able to sue the driver as well as the host of the gathering where the driver became intoxicated. But in most states with general social host laws, a host can only be held liable for damages an intoxicated adult guest causes if the host served alcohol to said guest while they were already obviously intoxicated.

In states where social host liability is specific to providing minors with alcohol, a host can only be held liable for damages if the driver was underage. But in some cases, a host can be charged for supplying a minor with alcohol whether they cause harm or not. Typically, though, these laws allow injured parties to pursue civil charges against the perpetrator and the host. In some cases, this can lead to criminal charges as well.

Still, each state’s social host laws have specifications. Some states offer more protections for social hosts. States like Ohio, Wyoming, and Texas allow minors to drink alcohol if an adult family member allows it or is present. Social hosts in Georgia are only liable for damage caused by intoxicated guests if the host knew the guest would be driving. Accident victims in New Mexico can only sue social hosts if they can prove the host provided alcohol “recklessly in disregard of the rights of others, including the social guest.” Oregon hosts are only liable for damages that their guests cause if it can be proven that the guest was already intoxicated when the host served them alcohol, and as long as the injured party was not responsible for the assailant’s intoxication.

Other states have strict social host laws, aiming to protect intoxicated guests as well as any third parties a drunk guest may injure. In New Hampshire, intoxicated guests who injure themselves can sue their hosts if they can prove the hosts’ negligence. Hosts in Montana are liable for any damages their guests cause if the intoxicated adult was forced or coerced into drinking. Similarly, if someone in South Carolina encourages or allows excessive drinking—whether the host or not—they can be liable for any damages the drunk person causes. In Connecticut, if a person knows that a minor is drinking alcohol, it is illegal for them not to intervene and attempt to stop the minor from drinking.

States with general social host laws:

Alabama

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Montana

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oregon

Rhode Island

States with social host laws specific to serving minors:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Hawaii

Illinois

Iowa

Kentucky

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

New York

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

States where social hosts are not liable for intoxicated guests:

Delaware

Kansas

Louisiana

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

In the six states where social hosts can’t be held liable for any damages their intoxicated guests cause, they can still be criminally charged if they served alcohol to minors who were not family members, whether the intoxicated minor caused damage or not.