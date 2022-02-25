North Dakota Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Average Cost of Home Insurance in North Dakota
According to 2021 rates, the average cost of homeowners insurance in North Dakota is $1758 per year and $147 per month. North Dakota homeowners insurance rates are $360 per year more then the national average and about 26% more annually. When compared to the other US states that makes the cost of homeowners insurance in North Dakota the 11th most expensive in the country, based on 2021 data.
For shoppers, the best way to find a homeowners insurance policy in North Dakota is to evaluate all of the quotes from individual insurance providers and then decide on the policy that fits your requirements and budget level. Fortunately finding the right homeowners insurance coverage is easy with a tool like Insurify.
Insurify provides easy and fast home insurance quote comparisons for all kinds of homeowners nationwide. Insurify has helped thousands of customers receive accurate homeowners quotes for your property in North Dakota in minutes.
|Average Cost Per Month
|$147
|Average Annual Premium
|$1758
|State Rank (Most Expensive)
|11th
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in North Dakota
For homeowners in North Dakota, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in North Dakota. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in North Dakota.
|Cheapest Companies
|Farmers Union Mutual
|$1,412
|Nodak insurance
|$1,434
|EMC
|$1,619
|Farmers
|$1,742
|North Star
|$2,199
How to Get Affordable Home Insurance in North Dakota
North Dakota has climate extremes due to its location in the Great Plains and its proximity to Canada. The longer you’ve lived there, the better you know that every season has the potential for damaging weather phenomena, from floods and fires to windstorms, tornadoes, and earthquakes. In other words, the Rough Rider State is known for rough weather that can put the state’s 400,000 homes at risk.
Buying a home is a significant financial investment. Most people will say it’s the biggest investment of their lifetime. North Dakota isn’t a coastal state, but it’s still at a huge risk for severe weather events that can create a burden for any homeowner.
That’s why North Dakota homeowners need to be prepared with a good home insurance policy in place. State law doesn’t require homeowners to carry home insurance, but it’s a smart idea to have one anyway. It protects your property and personal belongings from theft and natural disasters that put your investment at risk.
From dwelling coverage to picking the right insurance provider, we’ve compiled the best home insurance discounts and home insurance companies so you can find the home policy that works best for you. Check out our full guide to North Dakota home insurance below.
North Dakota Homeowners Insurance Rates by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in North Dakota costs $3,750 annually, and the median home value is $235,998.
These average costs will give you an idea of what you might pay in your area, but the actual costs depend on many factors, including your home, your neighborhood, and how much coverage you need.
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in North Dakota by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Home Insurance Rates in North Dakota Cities
Home insurance varies in price from city to city, just like property costs. The cost is determined by ZIP code–specific variables, which can include the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, like the frequency of natural disasters. Even your individual neighborhood might mean you pay more or less for your annual premiums.
Rates in North Dakota can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which town you live in. Here are the most and least expensive ZIP codes in North Dakota for home insurance.
|City
|Bismarck
|$276,323
|Horace
|$238,660
|Bottineau
|$235,998
|Walhalla
|$88,907
|Rolla
|$114,147
|Fargo
|$234,967
What does home insurance cover in North Dakota?
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by state, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems including:
- Natural disasters (storms, fires, wind lightning, volcanic eruption)
- Explosions
- Theft
- Damage from vehicles
- Civil commotion
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus:
- Protection from falling objects
- Damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet
- Freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes
- Sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current
- Accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam
- HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
- In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
- The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
- While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
- HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
- Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
- Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policies.
- The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
- An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
- HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property such as jewelry and artwork.
- Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
- They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
- These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
- If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
- Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
- Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
- HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
- Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
- HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
- Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home to enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed North Dakota city level guides, check out these below.
Flood Insurance in North Dakota
In North Dakota, spring often means flooding. However, the typical homeowners insurance policy doesn’t cover flood damage at all, which can lead to nasty surprises if your home suffers damage in a flood.
Figure out whether you’re in a FEMA flood zone. If you are, it’s a good idea to get flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) so you’ll be covered if a flood happens.
Mobile and Manufactured Homes in North Dakota
Mobile and manufactured homes are popular everywhere because they’re so affordable. However, they come with their own set of risks. They don’t have foundations, and they’re usually built from lighter materials than a traditional home, which means they’re easier to damage when severe weather happens or a fire starts.
If you have a mobile home or a manufactured home, look into an HO-7 policy. They’re specifically designed for mobile and manufactured homes, and a basic policy typically covers physical damage to your home and personal liability coverage. You may be required to buy mobile home insurance if you’re still paying off your mobile home. However, even if you own your home completely, you should still think about getting an HO-7 policy so you’ll be protected if anything happens.
Special Home Insurance Situations in North Dakota
Unique elements of your home may affect homeowners insurance prices. Check out these quotes for some special situations that may impact your home insurance in North Dakota.
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Near Fire Department in North Dakota
If your home is within a certain distance from a fire department or fire hydrant your rates may decrease. The same applies for the opposite. If your home is far from fire safety, you may pay more for homeowners insurance.
|Insurance Company
|Allstate
|$2,289
|Country
|$2,867
|Metropolitan
|$2,565
|State Farm
|$4,020
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Less Than 20 Years Old in North Dakota
The age of your home and its major systems may affect the policy rate you're quoted by insurance companies
|Insurance Company
|American Family
|$1,895
|EMC
|$1,437
|Farmers Union Mutual
|$1,214
|North Star
|$1,913
Find the best homeowners insurance in North Dakota.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in North Dakota
With all the risk that severe weather poses to North Dakota homes, you can’t afford to go without good homeowners insurance. Take a few minutes to research and find the savings you need for your home.
Use Insurify to compare home insurance premiums for your property in North Dakota. Our comparison tools make homeowners insurance shopping (and saving) simple so you can be on your way to enjoying your newly insured home in no time.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some homeowners have special situations that require additional coverage, also known as endorsements. Some insurers offer optional coverages for special situations, which might include:
Protection in case your sump pump fails
Water and sewer backup
Extra coverage for identity theft protection services
Increased limits for things your policy covers at a basic level, like personal property
Spoiled food replacement
Coverage for special property, like fine jewelry or guns
Check with an insurance agent to see if you need any of these add-ons.
North Dakota has lots of options for insurance. The home insurance landscape includes familiar national insurers, like American Family Insurance, Farmers Union Insurance, and State Farm, and regional insurers, like Nodak Mutual (which has been serving North Dakota for more than 60 years) and North Star Mutual Insurance Company.
Some insurers offer discounts if you get both home and auto insurance through them. Check out our guide to bundling for more information.
