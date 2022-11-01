Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Manassas, VA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Manassas is $183 per month or $2,196 annually.
Car insurance in Manassas is $24 less than the average cost of insurance in Virginia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Manassas on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Manassas, VA
The average cost for auto insurance in Manassas is around $183 a month, or $2,196 a year, slightly less than the state average. However, many factors such as the age and gender of the driver, the coverage selected, and accident history come into play, so be sure to compare car insurance companies before committing to a policy.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Manassas, Virginia
What is the cheapest car insurance in Manassas?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Manassas, with rates starting at $112 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.
The range of providers in Manassas is quite large. Depending on personal driving factors, there are many great options for budget-minded buyers. By comparing rates on Insurify, you can find the perfect fit for your lifestyle.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$112
|Travelers
|$130
|Nationwide
|$176
|Liberty Mutual
|$195
|AAA
|$309
|Metromile
|$56
|Grange
|$108
|Kemper Preferred
|$115
|Elephant
|$129
|State Auto
|$139
|Clearcover
|$146
|Safeco
|$151
|GAINSCO
|$172
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$177
|AssuranceAmerica
|$181
|National General
|$182
|Bristol West
|$184
|Safe Auto
|$187
|Kemper Specialty
|$188
|Mercury
|$220
|Direct Auto
|$221
|Dairyland
|$280
|The General
|$285
|Stillwater
|$355
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Virginia
Virginia does not require automobile insurance, offering drivers to pay an Uninsured Motor Vehicle fee in lieu of coverage.
If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Virginia[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Manassas Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Car insurance agencies often consider driving record when providing quotes to potential clients[2]. Behaviors like impaired driving and even speeding are considered risky, resulting in higher quotes. For example, drivers in Manassas with an at-fault accident on their record could be paying around $100 more for insurance coverage than those with a clean record.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$166
|Speeding Ticket
|$222
|At-Fault Accident
|$242
|DUI
|$330
High-Risk Car Insurance Virginia
Manassas Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Another way insurance companies calculate risk is by evaluating a driver’s credit tier[3]. The theory is that drivers with higher credit are less risky to insure. In Manassas, drivers with excellent credit could receive a very affordable rate of $159 per month, depending on providers and other factors like age and gender.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$159
|Good
|$187
|Average
|$206
|Poor
|$319
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Manassas
Like in any city, Manassas drivers can get the cheapest insurance by driving safely to lower risk factors like accidents, impaired driving, and speeding tickets and keep them from potentially affecting monthly rates. Drivers should also take advantage of discounts, such as bundling auto insurance with home insurance or renters insurance.
Another great way to find cheap car insurance quotes is by comparing insurance premiums. Insurify makes this easy, finding the best rates and coverage options for you to compare. Furthermore, Insurify’s network includes over 200 insurance companies throughout the U.S. that can work to get you the right auto insurance policy at the lowest price.
Frequently Asked Questions
It’s always a good idea to get multiple quotes from providers if you want to get the cheapest auto insurance rates available. To find the best choice for any budget, we recommend coming to Insurify to help every driver confidently decide.
The average price for auto insurance in Manassas is around $183 a month or $2,196 a year. Therefore, residents are paying about $24 less than the state average of $207 per month. However, rates can vary depending on factors like the age and gender of the driver, accident history, and credit tier.
Risk factor seems to be what drives up insurance costs in Manassas. Risky behavior includes impaired driving, at-fault accidents, or even a poor credit check. For example, a driver with an at-fault accident will pay $100 more than someone with a clean record or an excellent credit score.
Insurify Insights
How Manassas Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Manassas, Virginia below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Manassas drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Virginia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Toyota Corolla
Most Popular Car in Manassas
#27
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Virginia
#40
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Virginia
#25
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Virginia
#62
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Virginia
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Manassas drivers rank 42 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Virginia.
- Rank within state: #42
- Percent of drivers in Manassas with an accident: 9.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Manassas drivers rank 25 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Virginia.
- Rank within state: #25
- Percent of drivers in Manassas with a DUI: 2%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Virginia, Manassas drivers rank 26 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #26
- Percent of drivers in Manassas with a reckless driving offense: 2.4%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Virginia, Manassas drivers rank 33 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #33
- Percent of drivers in Manassas with a reckless driving violation: 2.7%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Virginia, Manassas drivers rank 27 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #27
- Percent of drivers in Manassas with a speeding ticket: 12.8%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Manassas drivers rank 58 in clean driving records across all cities in Virginia.
- Rank within state: #58
- Percent of drivers in Manassas with clean record: 74%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Manassas drivers rank 26 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Virginia.
- Rank within state: #26
- Percent of drivers in Manassas with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.49%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
