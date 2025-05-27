Toyota 86 Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
The Toyota 86 is a sleek, budget-friendly sports car with a loyal following for its balanced handling and standout design. But with an average monthly cost of $204, insuring it can be pricey compared to other Toyotas.
Compared to other performance cars, the Toyota 86 tends to be more affordable to insure, but it’s still pricier than your average sedan. This guide breaks down the average rates for different model years and gives you the most affordable insurance rates.
Quick Facts
Toyota previously sold this sporty coupe as the Scion FR-S through 2016, and it became the GR86 in 2022.
The 2019 edition of the Toyota 86 is the cheapest to insure.
You may need comprehensive and collision coverage due to the 86’s sports car classification and higher repair costs.
Cost of Toyota 86 insurance by model year
The Toyota 86 has gone through multiple evolutions over the years. It originally sold as the Scion FR-S in the U.S. In 2016, Toyota discontinued the Scion brand and absorbed popular models into the Toyota brand. In 2022, the company redesigned the Toyota 86 and renamed it the GR86.[1]
Insurance costs vary by model year, but the average premium is around $2,448 per year. USAA offers the lowest average rates for this vehicle among major insurance companies, although it’s only available for qualified military members and their families.
The table below shows the average monthly rates for the Scion FR-S (2016), the Toyota 86 (2017–2020), and the GR86 (2022–2025) by model year.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote
2025
$150
2024
$155
2023
$162
2022
$129
2020
$208
2019
$126
2018
$142
2017
$141
2016
$182
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Find Cheap Car Insurance
Protect your Toyota 86 with affordable coverage
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
The 2025 Toyota GR86 combines performance and affordability, with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of approximately $30,000. Insurance for these cars varies based on several factors, including your driving profile, trim level, and location.
Below is a table showing the average monthly insurance quotes for the 2025 Toyota GR86 from various insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Direct Auto
$98
The General
$104
Alinsco
$128
Liberty Mutual
$259
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2024 Toyota GR86 has an MSRP of $30,395, with the Premium trim priced at $32,995 and the limited-run TRUENO Edition at $35,815.[2] The trim level and edition will affect your premiums, as high-value cars often need more expensive parts for repairs.
The table below shows several insurance companies’ average monthly quotes for the 2024 Toyota GR86.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
$73
Dairyland
$86
The General
$97
Root
$110
National General
$117
Direct Auto
$121
Excepsure
$139
Mercury
$160
Bristol West
$168
Hugo
$223
Liberty Mutual
$262
GAINSCO
$298
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2023 Toyota GR86 offers an engaging driving experience at an accessible price point. With a base MSRP of $28,400, it delivers performance without a high price.
Insurance rates for a 2023 GR86 vary based on your driving history, credit history, and location.
The table below shows the average monthly insurance quotes from various insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Aspire General
$75
HiRoad
$76
Mile Auto
$89
Commonwealth Casualty
$90
Direct Auto
$96
National General
$97
GAINSCO
$128
Elephant
$145
Bristol West
$169
Dairyland
$171
The General
$203
Hugo
$233
USA Underwriters
$236
Liberty Mutual
$241
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
In 2022, Toyota reintroduced its affordable sports coupe with significant upgrades, including a more powerful 2.4-liter engine and a redesigned interior and exterior. The base model starts at $27,700.
Below is a table showing the average monthly quotes from various insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
$61
National General
$89
Commonwealth Casualty
$109
Direct Auto
$117
Kemper RSVP
$126
Kemper Special
$127
Excepsure
$131
Bristol West
$132
Mercury
$149
Elephant
$152
GAINSCO
$168
Kemper Economy
$192
Liberty Mutual
$196
Hugo
$223
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2021 Toyota 86 — the final year before its transition to the GR86 in the U.S. market — offered a compelling blend of performance and affordability. With an MSRP of $30,000, it featured a 2.0-liter engine delivering 228 horsepower paired with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.
Average monthly quotes for the 2021 Toyota 86 aren’t included below due to insufficient data.
The 2020 Toyota 86, with an MSRP of $27,060, offers a blend of affordability and performance.[3]
The table below shows the average monthly insurance premiums for the 2020 Toyota 86 from various insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Elephant
$120
Excepsure
$133
National General
$145
Direct Auto
$160
Alinsco
$243
Hugo
$247
Liberty Mutual
$253
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2019 Toyota 86 has a starting MSRP of $26,655, making it an affordable entry point into the sports car segment. While your rates will vary depending on your driving history and other factors, the table below gives you an idea of the average monthly quotes based on Insurify data.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
$72
Root
$76
Dairyland
$89
Direct Auto
$109
Bristol West
$115
National General
$116
GAINSCO
$126
HiRoad
$134
Liberty Mutual
$212
The General
$216
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2018 Toyota 86 is known for its agile handling and rear-wheel-drive dynamics. It had an MSRP of $26,455.
Below is a table with the average monthly premiums for the 2018 model from several different insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
$77
National General
$103
Excepsure
$149
Direct Auto
$162
Kemper Economy
$176
The General
$178
Bristol West
$201
Hugo
$208
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2017 Toyota 86 was the transition from the Scion FR-S to Toyota’s lineup. Its MSRP was $26,255. This model year introduced performance enhancements, including a slight horsepower increase for the manual transmission model and suspension tuning for improved handling.
The table below shows the average monthly insurance premiums from various insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
$60
Aspire General
$71
Mercury
$91
National General
$101
Direct Auto
$102
Commonwealth Casualty
$112
The General
$121
Kemper RSVP
$126
Elephant
$135
AssuranceAmerica
$143
Bristol West
$158
Clearcover
$191
Liberty Mutual
$208
GAINSCO
$250
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2016 model year was the final year for the Scion FR-S before its rebranding to the Toyota 86. This rear-wheel-drive sports coupe started at $25,305 and offered a balanced driving experience with its 2.0-liter flat-four engine and precise handling.
Below is a table showing the average monthly quotes for the 2016 Scion FR-S from several insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Certainly
$98
Alinsco
$107
GAINSCO
$109
Commonwealth Casualty
$110
Bristol West
$122
Excepsure
$154
National General
$163
Direct Auto
$176
Sun Coast
$201
Elephant
$220
Freedom National
$234
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average cost of Toyota insurance by state
Insurance rates for Toyotas vary depending on where you live. Factors like local accident rates, state insurance laws, and repair costs all play a role. Below is a breakdown of the average annual insurance costs by state.
Alaska and Hawaii not included due to lack of data.
Full-Coverage Rates by State
State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama
$137
Arizona
$168
Arkansas
$247
California
$232
Colorado
$212
Connecticut
$323
Delaware
$237
Florida
$222
Georgia
$240
Idaho
$121
Illinois
$164
Indiana
$139
Iowa
$117
Kansas
$159
Kentucky
$209
Louisiana
$214
Maine
$145
Maryland
$327
Massachusetts
$172
Michigan
$267
Minnesota
$188
Mississippi
$200
Missouri
$186
Montana
$160
Nebraska
$169
Nevada
$271
New Hampshire
$109
New Jersey
$172
New Mexico
$153
New York
$454
North Carolina
$90
North Dakota
$132
Ohio
$125
Oklahoma
$172
Oregon
$155
Pennsylvania
$167
Rhode Island
$142
South Carolina
$260
South Dakota
$125
Tennessee
$144
Texas
$228
Utah
$177
Vermont
$146
Virginia
$185
Washington
$154
District of Columbia
$332
West Virginia
$151
Wisconsin
$128
Wyoming
$115
Compare Quotes to Unlock Lower Premiums
Score the best car insurance rates for your Toyota
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Toyota 86
To protect your Toyota 86 from unexpected claims and repair costs, you need to carry the right amount of car insurance. A liability policy may meet state-minimum insurance requirements but fall short if you’re involved in an accident that damages your vehicle.
Here are several different types of insurance to consider.[4]
Liability coverage
Most states require drivers to have liability insurance to cover injuries and property damage they cause to others in an at-fault accident. It doesn’t cover your own vehicle, so if you damage your Toyota 86 in an accident, you’ll need additional coverage to avoid paying out of pocket.
Collision coverage
This pays to repair or replace your Toyota 86 if you hit another vehicle or object, regardless of fault. Given the 86’s sports car profile and potentially high repair costs, collision coverage is a good idea even if you fully paid off your car loan.
Comprehensive coverage
This covers non-collision events like theft, vandalism, hail damage, or hitting an animal. For example, if a tree branch falls on your parked GR86, comprehensive coverage pays for the damage minus your deductible.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
If a driver with little or no insurance hits your car, this coverage helps pay for your medical bills and car repairs. It’s especially useful in states with high rates of uninsured drivers.
Medical payments/personal injury protection (PIP)
These cover medical costs for you and your passengers, regardless of who’s at fault. PIP may also cover lost wages and other expenses, depending on your state’s requirements.
Toyota 86 car insurance FAQs
If you’re considering a Toyota 86 or already own one, here are answers to some of the most common questions about insuring this sporty coupe.
Mile Auto typically offers the lowest rates for Toyota 86 insurance, but it’s only available in certain states and is a pay-per-mile company. For more traditional insurers, The General and Dairyland are affordable options.
Compared to sedans and compact cars, the Toyota 86 is more expensive to insure due to its classification as a sports car and higher repair costs. But it’s generally comparable to insurance rates on similar performance models.
The average cost to insure a Toyota 86 is about $142 per month for liability-only coverage and $266 for full coverage. But rates vary based on your age, location, and driving history.
The Toyota 86 offers excellent handling and a manageable power level, but higher insurance costs, rear-wheel drive, and a manual transmission might make it better suited for more experienced drivers rather than first-time car owners.[5]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Sources
CarBuzz. "Toyota GR86 Generations: Everything You Need To Know In One Place."
Janet Berry-Johnson, CPA is a freelance writer with a background in accounting and income tax planning and preparation. She's passionate about making complicated financial topics accessible to readers. She lives in Omaha, Nebraska with her husband and son and their rescue dog, Dexter. Visit her website at www.jberryjohnson.com.
Janet has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.