Kia Telluride Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

The overall average cost to insure a Kia Telluride is $149 per month, though your premium will depend on your model year, state, and more.

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.

Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.

Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Updated

On average, Kia Telluride drivers pay $195 per month for full coverage and $104 for liability-only coverage. This is comparable to insurance costs for other midsize SUVs, like the Hyundai Palisade and the Honda Pilot. Kia’s popular midsize SUV has earned solid rankings from J.D. Power and Kelley Blue Book.

Here’s what you need to know about finding car insurance for your Kia Telluride, including insurance costs by model year and state.

Quick Facts

  • The 2025 Kia Telluride earned the top ranking in Kelley Blue Book’s list of Best Mid-Size SUVs of 2025.[1]

  • USAA, State Farm, and Allstate offer some of the cheapest insurance premiums for Kia Telluride drivers.

  • The 2025 Kia Telluride has a starting MSRP of $36,390 and 10 available trims to choose from.

Cost of Kia Telluride insurance by model year

The average cost of insurance for a Kia Telluride is $195 per month for full-coverage insurance and $104 for liability-only coverage. On average, USAA, State Farm, and Allstate offer the cheapest coverage for the Kia Telluride.

Compare average quotes by model year below.

Model Year
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
2025$104$196
2024$105$198
2023$94$177
2022$96$181
2021$107$201
2020$113$213
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Kia’s 2025 Telluride has 10 available vehicle trims and a starting MSRP of $36,390. The most expensive Kia Telluride is the SX Prestige X Pro, with a starting MSRP of $53,685.[2]

    The following table highlights the cheapest average monthly quotes from different insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$51$98
    State Farm$60$118
    Allstate$67$131
    GEICO$75$145
    American Family$77$151
    Nationwide$95$180
    Travelers$100$190
    Progressive$110$155
    Farmers$119$229
    Liberty Mutual$189$249
    

  • The 2024 Kia Telluride had an original MSRP ranging from $36,190 for the base model to $52,385 for the SXP X-Line model.

    Here are some of the insurance companies offering the cheapest average monthly insurance premiums.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$51$99
    State Farm$61$119
    Allstate$67$133
    GEICO$76$147
    American Family$78$152
    Nationwide$96$182
    Travelers$101$192
    Progressive$111$156
    Farmers$120$232
    Liberty Mutual$191$251
    

  • In 2023, the starting MSRP for a Kia Telluride ranged from $35,890 to $51,985, depending on vehicle trim.

    The table below highlights some of the insurance companies offering the cheapest average premiums for a 2023 Telluride.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$46$89
    State Farm$55$106
    Allstate$60$119
    GEICO$68$131
    American Family$70$136
    Nationwide$86$163
    Travelers$90$172
    Progressive$100$140
    Farmers$107$207
    Liberty Mutual$171$225
    

  • The 2022 Kia Telluride had a starting MSRP of $33,390 with four different trim models. The most expensive model, the Telluride SX, had an MSRP of $45,190.

    Below, you can compare average car insurance rates for the 2022 Telluride from different insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$47$91
    State Farm$56$109
    Allstate$61$121
    GEICO$69$134
    American Family$71$139
    Nationwide$87$167
    Travelers$92$176
    Progressive$102$143
    Farmers$109$212
    Liberty Mutual$175$230
    

  • The 2021 Kia Telluride had four trim options and a starting MSRP of $32,190. The most expensive trim, the Telluride SX, had an MSRP of $44,390.

    Here are the insurers offering the best average premiums on a 2021 Telluride.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$52$101
    State Farm$62$121
    Allstate$68$135
    GEICO$77$149
    American Family$79$155
    Nationwide$97$185
    Travelers$103$195
    Progressive$113$159
    Farmers$122$235
    Liberty Mutual$195$255
    

  • The 2020 Kia Telluride had a starting MSRP of $31,890. Of the four available trims, the SX was the most expensive, with an MSRP of $43,790.

    The table shows the insurance companies offering the best average insurance quotes for the 2020 model.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$55$107
    State Farm$66$128
    Allstate$72$143
    GEICO$81$158
    American Family$84$164
    Nationwide$103$196
    Travelers$108$207
    Progressive$120$168
    Farmers$129$249
    Liberty Mutual$206$271
    

Average cost of Kia insurance by state

Car insurance companies consider your state, city, and ZIP code when determining car insurance premiums.[3] Your monthly premiums can vary greatly depending on where you live.

The map below outlines the average monthly insurance quotes for Kias by state. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama$145
Arizona$177
Arkansas$261
California$245
Colorado$224
Connecticut$340
Delaware$250
Florida$234
Georgia$254
Idaho$127
Illinois$173
Indiana$147
Iowa$123
Kansas$168
Kentucky$220
Louisiana$226
Maine$153
Maryland$345
Massachusetts$181
Michigan$282
Minnesota$199
Mississippi$211
Missouri$197
Montana$169
Nebraska$178
Nevada$286
New Hampshire$115
New Jersey$181
New Mexico$161
New York$479
North Carolina$95
North Dakota$140
Ohio$131
Oklahoma$181
Oregon$164
Pennsylvania$176
Rhode Island$150
South Carolina$274
South Dakota$131
Tennessee$152
Texas$240
Utah$186
Vermont$154
Virginia$196
Washington$162
District of Columbia$350
West Virginia$159
Wisconsin$135
Wyoming$121

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Kia Telluride

To determine if you have enough auto insurance coverage on your Kia Telluride, consider the following protections:

    Liability coverage

    Make sure you comply with your state’s minimum insurance coverage requirements. Every state except New Hampshire requires liability insurance, but the specifics vary.

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    UM/UIM insurance can pay your medical bills and car repairs if a driver with no insurance hits you. Only some states require this coverage.

    Personal injury protection coverage

    PIP coverage helps pay for medical costs, lost wages, and other expenses related to accident-related injuries. Some states require this coverage.

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance provides coverage if you crash your vehicle, even if it’s your fault. This is typically an optional form of coverage, but if you lease or finance a vehicle, your lender may require you to purchase it as part of a full-coverage policy.

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance helps pay to repair or replace your car after damage from a non-collision event, such as hail damage or vandalism. This coverage is optional, but if you lease or finance your vehicle, your lender may require it.

Kia Telluride car insurance FAQs

The following information can help answer your remaining questions about insuring your Kia Telluride.

  • USAA offers the cheapest insurance for Kia Telluride drivers, with average rates of $48 per month for liability coverage and $100 for full-coverage insurance. GEICO, State Farm, and Allstate are three other affordable insurers. Premiums vary depending on factors such as your driving record, your location, your age, and the type of insurance you want.

  • With an average rate of $195 per month for full-coverage insurance, the Kia Telluride has comparable insurance costs to other midsize SUVs, including the Hyundai Palisade and the Honda Pilot.

  • The overall average cost to insure a Kia Telluride is $149 per month, or $1,788 per year. On average, Kia Telluride drivers pay $195 per month for full coverage and $104 for liability coverage.

  • In 2023, a few insurance companies, including State Farm and Progressive, began declining new policies for some Kia vehicles due to higher theft risks. Certain Kia vehicles lacked engine immobilizers, which made them easier to steal.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Kelley Blue Book. "Best Mid-Size SUVs of 2025."
  2. Kia. "2025 Telluride: Features & Specs Comparison."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
