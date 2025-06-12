Home>Car Insurance>Kia

Kia Stinger Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

The overall average cost to insure a Kia Stinger is $199 per month.

Updated

Kia Stinger drivers pay an average of $138 per month for liability coverage and $260 for full-coverage insurance. This is higher than the average cost to insure a Kia vehicle, at $106 per month for liability coverage and $199 for full coverage. Ultimately, car insurance costs will depend on factors like your coverage level, vehicle model year, location, and more.

Here’s what you should know about car insurance costs for a Kia Stinger, including average rates by vehicle model year and state.

Quick Facts

  • The Kia Stinger was in production from 2018 to 2023.[1]

  • USAA, GEICO, and State Farm offer the lowest car insurance costs for Kia Stingers, on average.

  • The average cost to insure a Kia Stinger is higher than most other Kia models, including the Cadenza, Forte, and Telluride. But the Stinger costs less on average to insure than the K4 and K5.

Cost of Kia Stinger insurance by model year

The average car insurance premium for Kia Stingers is $199 per month, according to Insurify data. USAA offers the lowest premiums on average, followed by GEICO, State Farm, and Allstate.

Below, you can compare average monthly quotes by Kia Stinger model year.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
2023$156$294
2022$146$275
2021$141$265
2020$155$291
2019$121$228
2018$129$242
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Kia last produced the Stinger model in 2023. The 2023 Kia Stinger had an MSRP ranging from $37,865 to $53,065. Here are the average monthly premiums for the 2023 Kia Stinger from different insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$76$147
    State Farm$90$176
    Allstate$100$197
    GEICO$112$218
    American Family$115$226
    Nationwide$142$270
    Travelers$150$285
    Progressive$165$232
    Farmers$178$344
    Liberty Mutual$284$373
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • In 2022, a new Kia Stinger had a starting MSRP ranging between $37,435 and $54,635, depending on the vehicle trim.

    Below, you can see average premiums from several insurance companies for the 2022 Kia Stinger.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$72$138
    State Farm$85$165
    Allstate$93$184
    GEICO$105$204
    American Family$108$212
    Nationwide$133$253
    Travelers$140$267
    Progressive$155$217
    Farmers$166$322
    Liberty Mutual$266$349
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2021 Kia Stinger’s original MSRP ranged from $34,135 to $53,435. If you drive a 2021 Stinger, you can compare average premiums from different insurance companies below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$69$133
    State Farm$82$159
    Allstate$90$178
    GEICO$102$196
    American Family$104$204
    Nationwide$128$244
    Travelers$135$257
    Progressive$149$209
    Farmers$161$310
    Liberty Mutual$257$337
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Drivers who bought a new 2020 Kia Stinger faced an original MSRP ranging from $34,125 to $53,335. Here’s what several insurance companies charge for this vehicle model, on average.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$76$146
    State Farm$90$175
    Allstate$99$195
    GEICO$112$215
    American Family$115$224
    Nationwide$141$268
    Travelers$149$282
    Progressive$164$230
    Farmers$177$340
    Liberty Mutual$282$370
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Kia followed up on its debut success with the 2019 Stinger model, which originally retailed between $33,985 and $51,195. Below, you can compare average car insurance rates from different insurance companies for this model.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$59$114
    State Farm$70$137
    Allstate$77$153
    GEICO$87$169
    American Family$90$176
    Nationwide$110$210
    Travelers$116$221
    Progressive$128$180
    Farmers$138$267
    Liberty Mutual$220$290
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The Kia Stinger debuted in 2018, offering the performance of high-end sports sedans at an affordable price. It had an MSRP that ranged from $32,800 to $50,100.

    Compare average car insurance quotes for the 2018 Kia Stinger below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$63$121
    State Farm$75$145
    Allstate$83$162
    GEICO$93$179
    American Family$95$186
    Nationwide$117$223
    Travelers$124$235
    Progressive$137$191
    Farmers$147$283
    Liberty Mutual$235$307
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of Kia insurance by state

Where you live has a big effect on your car insurance premiums. This is because states regulate how insurance markets operate, and drivers face different risks in each state. In fact, many insurance companies use a methodology to calculate your rates, right down to your ZIP code, based on claims frequency and accident rates.[2]

Here are the average car insurance costs for the Kia Stinger by state. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$145
Arkansas$261
Arizona$177
California$245
Colorado$224
Connecticut$340
Delaware$250
Florida$234
Georgia$254
Iowa$123
Idaho$127
Illinois$173
Indiana$147
Kansas$168
Kentucky$220
Louisiana$226
Massachusetts$181
Maryland$345
Maine$153
Michigan$282
Minnesota$199
Missouri$197
Mississippi$211
Montana$169
North Carolina$95
North Dakota$140
Nebraska$178
New Hampshire$115
New Jersey$181
New Mexico$161
Nevada$286
New York$479
Ohio$131
Oklahoma$181
Oregon$164
Pennsylvania$176
Rhode Island$150
South Carolina$274
South Dakota$131
Tennessee$152
Texas$240
Utah$186
Virginia$196
Vermont$154
Washington$162
District of Columbia$350
Wisconsin$135
West Virginia$159
Wyoming$121

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Kia Stinger

You have to carry a minimum level of liability coverage in every state except New Hampshire. You may need to pay higher rates for full-coverage insurance if you have a vehicle loan or lease, but states don’t require it. Even if you have a paid-off vehicle, it can still be a good idea to buy full coverage to protect your vehicle.

Learn more about what common coverage options pay for below.

Kia Stinger car insurance FAQs

The following information can help answer your remaining questions about finding the right policy for your Kia Stinger.

  • USAA charges the lowest Stinger insurance rates, at $64 per month for minimum coverage and $132 for full coverage, based on Insurify’s data. USAA is only available to drivers with military connections, though. For non-military drivers, GEICO offers the lowest insurance costs on average, at $73 per month for liability and $157 for full coverage.

  • Kia Stingers are more expensive to insure than many other Kia models. But the Kia Stinger has comparable insurance rates to similar vehicle models, including the BMW 4 Series, the Genesis G70, and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

  • The average monthly insurance rates for a Kia Stinger are $138 for liability-only coverage and $260 for full coverage. Your premium will depend on your vehicle model year, driving history, and more.

  • Some auto insurance companies began refusing to cover certain Kia models due to high auto theft rates and electrical problems that became apparent after a 2021 TikTok video went viral. Since then, the auto manufacturer has offered fixes and reimbursement for affected models.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. J.D. Power. "Kia Stinger Model Years."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "NAIC Consumer Shopping Tool for Auto Insurance."
