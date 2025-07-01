Kia K5 Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
The four-door Kia K5 sedan is packed with comfortable features and driving capabilities. In 2025, this sharp-looking car received a 5-star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).[1] It also comes with Kia’s 10-year/100,000-mile warranty.
Kia rebranded the Optima as the K5 in 2021.[2] While the K5 continues to offer style on a budget, it’s relatively expensive to insure compared to other vehicles in Kia’s lineup. Insuring a Kia K5 costs an average of $262 per month for full coverage and $139 per month for liability-only coverage.
Here’s what you should know about finding car insurance for your Kia K5.
Quick Facts
USAA, State Farm, and Allstate offer some of the cheapest Kia K5 insurance, with full coverage costing less than $200 per month, on average.
Kia K5 insurance is typically more expensive than the national averages of $195 for full coverage and $107 for liability-only coverage.
Certain Kia models are easy targets for thieves, possibly contributing to higher Kia K5/Optima insurance costs.
Cost of Kia K5 insurance by model year
Insurance companies consider multiple factors when calculating insurance premiums.[3] While your vehicle’s age, safety features, and trim level influence your insurance costs, personal factors like your age and gender, driving record, ZIP code, and coverage types also play a role.
The table below shows average monthly Kia K5 insurance costs, with USAA, State Farm, and Allstate offering the cheapest Kia K5 insurance, on average.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
2025
$302
$160
2024
$269
$143
2023
$270
$144
2022
$246
$131
2021
$253
$135
2020 (Optima)
$241
$133
2019 (Optima)
$216
$119
2018 (Optima)
$216
$119
2017 (Optima)
$197
$108
2016 (Optima)
$203
$111
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
In the table below, you can see insurers with the cheapest premiums for the 2025 K5.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$151
$78
State Farm
$181
$93
Allstate
$202
$102
GEICO
$223
$115
American Family
$233
$118
Progressive
$239
$170
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2024 Kia K5’s MSRP ranged from $26,745 to $33,145, according to Kelley Blue Book.[4]
A full-coverage policy averages $269 per month, and liability-only coverage averages $143.
Companies with some of the cheapest rates appear in the table below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$135
$70
State Farm
$161
$83
Allstate
$180
$92
GEICO
$199
$103
American Family
$207
$106
Progressive
$213
$152
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2023 Kia K5 had an MSRP ranging from $26,415 to $32,815. Insurance for this model year averages $270 per month for full coverage and $144 for a liability-only policy.
The data in the table below includes the insurers with the cheapest average rates for this model year.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$135
$71
State Farm
$162
$84
Allstate
$181
$92
GEICO
$200
$104
American Family
$208
$107
Progressive
$213
$153
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2022 Kia K5’s MSRP ranged from $24,885 to $32,285. Full coverage for this model year averages $246 per month, and liability-only coverage averages $131.
The following table shows the average insurance costs for the 2022 K5.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$123
$64
State Farm
$148
$76
Allstate
$165
$84
GEICO
$182
$94
American Family
$189
$97
Progressive
$194
$139
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Kia rebranded the Optima as the K5 starting with the 2021 model year. The vehicle’s original MSRP ranged from $24,585 to $31,585. Insuring this model year costs an average of $253 per month for full coverage and $135 for a liability-only policy.
The table below highlights average full-coverage and liability-only insurance costs by company.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$127
$66
State Farm
$152
$78
Allstate
$170
$86
GEICO
$187
$97
American Family
$195
$100
Progressive
$200
$143
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2020 model year was the last one for the Kia Optima before it was rebranded as the K5. The 2020 Kia Optima’s MSRP ranged from $24,115 to $32,915.
The following table shows average insurance prices by company for the 2020 Optima.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$121
$63
State Farm
$145
$74
Allstate
$162
$82
GEICO
$179
$92
American Family
$186
$95
Progressive
$191
$136
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2019 Kia Optima’s MSRP ranged from $23,915 to $32,915.
See the table below for average full-coverage and liability-only rates by insurance company.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$108
$56
State Farm
$129
$66
Allstate
$144
$73
GEICO
$159
$82
American Family
$166
$85
Progressive
$170
$121
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2018 Kia Optima’s MSRP ranged from $23,495 to $31,495.
The table below shows the insurers with the cheapest monthly rates for this model year.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$108
$56
State Farm
$130
$67
Allstate
$145
$74
GEICO
$160
$83
American Family
$166
$85
Progressive
$171
$122
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2017 Kia Optima’s MSRP ranged from $23,095 to $36,985.
See below for average insurance prices from some of the cheapest companies for the 2017 Kia Optima.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$98
$51
State Farm
$118
$61
Allstate
$132
$67
GEICO
$146
$75
American Family
$152
$78
Progressive
$155
$111
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2016 Kia Optima had a starting MSRP of $22,990, with pricing ranging to $36,890.
The table below highlights the companies with the cheapest rates for this model year.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$101
$53
State Farm
$121
$63
Allstate
$136
$69
GEICO
$150
$78
American Family
$156
$80
Progressive
$160
$114
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average cost of Kia insurance by state
Where you live affects your premium significantly. Insurers consider your area’s crime and accident rates and even whether you park your car outside or in a garage. Your claims history and your car’s make and modelalso affect your insurance rate.
The map below shows the average costs of insuring a Kia by state. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.
Full-Coverage Rates by State
State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama
$145
Arizona
$177
Arkansas
$261
California
$245
Colorado
$224
Connecticut
$340
Delaware
$250
Florida
$234
Georgia
$254
Idaho
$127
Illinois
$173
Indiana
$147
Iowa
$123
Kansas
$168
Kentucky
$220
Louisiana
$226
Maine
$153
Maryland
$345
Massachusetts
$181
Michigan
$282
Minnesota
$199
Mississippi
$211
Missouri
$197
Montana
$169
Nebraska
$178
Nevada
$286
New Hampshire
$115
New Jersey
$181
New Mexico
$161
New York
$479
North Carolina
$95
North Dakota
$140
Ohio
$131
Oklahoma
$181
Oregon
$164
Pennsylvania
$176
Rhode Island
$150
South Carolina
$274
South Dakota
$131
Tennessee
$152
Texas
$240
Utah
$186
Vermont
$154
Virginia
$196
Washington
$162
District of Columbia
$350
West Virginia
$159
Wisconsin
$135
Wyoming
$121
How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Kia K5
Buying enough coverage for your Kia K5 can protect your wallet from an accident’s financial fallout. Although most states require liability insurance at a minimum, experts often recommend buying more than the state-required minimum to protect yourself financially.[5]
If you finance your K5, your lender will likely require full coverage. Even if you own your car outright, full coverage is worth considering, especially if you can’t afford to replace your vehicle if it’s totaled.
As you explore your options, consider the following coverage types:
Liability coverage
Most states require drivers to carry liability insurance. Bodily injury liability covers injuries you cause to another driver or their passengers, while property damage liability pays for damages you cause to someone else’s car or other property.
Collision coverage
After a car accident, collision insurance pays to repair or replace your vehicle up to the policy limits.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance pays for non-collision damage to your vehicle caused by theft, vandalism, or severe weather.
For additional information about Kia K5 insurance, see the answers to some frequently asked questions below.
USAA, State Farm, and Allstate offer the most affordable car insurance for the Kia K5, Insurify data shows.
Yes. The Kia K5 is somewhat expensive to insure. On average, full coverage costs $262 per month, and liability-only coverage costs $139. That’s higher than the national average monthly rate of $195 for full coverage and $107 for liability-only coverage.
Many Kias, especially older models, lack advanced theft-deterrent features, making them frequent targets for theft. The rise in theft claims may have contributed to higher insurance rates.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
