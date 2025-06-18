Home>Car Insurance>Jeep

Jeep Compass Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Jeep Compass insurance averages $142 per month, which is slightly higher than for similar makes and models.

Melanie Lockert
Written byMelanie Lockert
Melanie Lockert
Melanie Lockert

  • 10+ years writing on personal finance topics

  • Host of the Mental Health and Wealth podcast

Melanie is a blogger, author, and speaker specializing in personal finance and debt management. She’s also the author of the blog and book “Dear Debt.”

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
Becky Helzer
Edited byBecky Helzer
Becky Helzer
Becky HelzerEditor

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Updated

Save up to $1,025 by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

The Jeep Compass is an appealing option if you’re shopping for an affordable compact SUV. With a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $26,900, the Compass gets high consumer ratings from Kelley Blue Book (KBB), earning 4.4 out of 5 stars.[1] Additionally, the vehicle received an overall safety rating of 4 out of 5 stars from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).[2]

The average cost of car insurance for a Jeep Compass is $99 per month for liability-only coverage and $185 for full coverage, according to Insurify data. Here’s what you should know about finding car insurance for your Jeep Compass.

Quick Facts

  • The Jeep Compass has a lower base MSRP than some of its competitors.

  • Jeep Compass insurance costs an average of $1,704 annually.

  • USAA, State Farm, and Allstate offer the cheapest Compass policy rates, on average.

Cost of Jeep Compass insurance by model year

The average monthly Jeep Compass insurance premium is $142. But your premium depends on factors including your age and gender, driving history, ZIP code, and coverage types you choose.[3]

USAA has the cheapest average Jeep car insurance rates, but coverage is available only to military members and their families. State Farm and Allstate also have some of the cheapest car insurance rates for the Jeep Compass.

The table below shows average monthly quotes by model year for full-coverage and liability-only policies.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
2025$229$122
2024$218$116
2023$205$109
2022$192$102
2021$214$114
2020$208$111
2019$187$99
2018$185$98
2017$164$87
2016$178$95
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Shop for Lower Premiums on Jeep Compass Insurance

Unlock savings and discounts when you compare rates through Insurify

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

  • Your vehicle’s cost is one of many factors determining your insurance premium, and the 2025 Jeep Compass has a $26,900 starting MSRP. Below are insurance rates by company for the 2025 Jeep Compass.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$115$60
    State Farm$137$71
    Allstate$153$78
    GEICO$169$88
    American Family$176$90
    Progressive$181$129
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Jeep Compass prices vary by model year and trim level. The starting MSRP for a 2024 Jeep Compass Sport trim model is $27,495, according to KBB. The following table shows some of the most affordable Jeep Compass insurers and their average costs.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$109$57
    State Farm$131$67
    Allstate$146$74
    GEICO$161$84
    American Family$168$86
    Progressive$172$123
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2023 Jeep Compass had an original starting MSRP of $29,995, according to KBB. Below are full-coverage and liability-only rates from several of the best car insurance companies for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$103$53
    State Farm$123$63
    Allstate$137$70
    GEICO$152$78
    American Family$158$81
    Progressive$162$116
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The original starting MSRP for the 2022 Jeep Compass model was $30,380, according to KBB. See below for a price comparison from several of the cheapest insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$96$50
    State Farm$115$59
    Allstate$129$65
    GEICO$142$73
    American Family$148$75
    Progressive$152$108
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The starting 2021 Jeep Compass MSRP was $27,490, according to KBB. The table below shows average Compass insurance costs for full coverage and liability-only coverage.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$107$56
    State Farm$128$66
    Allstate$143$73
    GEICO$158$82
    American Family$165$84
    Progressive$169$121
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • In 2020, the Jeep Compass had a $26,775 starting MSRP, according to KBB. If you’re insuring this model year, the table below shows the cheapest average full coverage and liability-only rates.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$104$54
    State Farm$125$64
    Allstate$139$71
    GEICO$154$80
    American Family$160$82
    Progressive$164$118
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The starting MSRP for the 2019 Jeep Compass was $25,790, according to KBB. The following table shows average insurance costs per month for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$94$49
    State Farm$112$57
    Allstate$125$63
    GEICO$138$71
    American Family$144$73
    Progressive$148$105
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2018 Jeep Compass had an original MSRP of $25,590, according to KBB. Average monthly rates for some of the most affordable Jeep Compass insurance companies are shown in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$93$48
    State Farm$111$57
    Allstate$124$63
    GEICO$137$71
    American Family$142$73
    Progressive$146$104
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2017 Jeep Compass had a base MSRP of $24,385, according to KBB. Below are the top insurance companies for this model year and their average monthly premiums.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$82$43
    State Farm$98$50
    Allstate$110$56
    GEICO$121$63
    American Family$126$64
    Progressive$130$92
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2016 Jeep Compass had a starting MSRP of $24,140 when it was released, according to KBB. The table below breaks down the average costs from several insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$89$47
    State Farm$107$55
    Allstate$119$61
    GEICO$132$68
    American Family$137$70
    Progressive$141$101
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of Jeep insurance by state

The cost of Jeep insurance doesn’t just vary by the model year — it can vary significantly by state. Each state’s minimum coverage requirements, theft rates, population density, and number of accidents all factor into how companies calculate insurance premiums.

The map below provides an overview of average Jeep insurance costs by state. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$129
Arizona$158
Arkansas$232
California$218
Colorado$199
Connecticut$303
Delaware$223
Florida$208
Georgia$226
Idaho$113
Illinois$154
Indiana$131
Iowa$110
Kansas$149
Kentucky$196
Louisiana$201
Maine$136
Maryland$307
Massachusetts$161
Michigan$251
Minnesota$177
Mississippi$188
Missouri$175
Montana$150
Nebraska$158
Nevada$254
New Hampshire$102
New Jersey$161
New Mexico$144
New York$426
North Carolina$85
North Dakota$124
Ohio$117
Oklahoma$161
Oregon$146
Pennsylvania$157
Rhode Island$134
South Carolina$244
South Dakota$117
Tennessee$135
Texas$214
Utah$166
Vermont$137
Virginia$174
Washington$145
District of Columbia$311
West Virginia$142
Wisconsin$120
Wyoming$108

Compare Jeep Compass Car Insurance Quotes

Insurify partners with 100+ top insurers for real-time quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Jeep Compass

When shopping for car insurance, make sure you have the right coverage for your Jeep Compass so you don’t put yourself or your vehicle at risk. The following are common insurance coverages to consider:[4]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e47a00c4f/car-dashboard-96x96-green_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    Drivers in every U.S. state except New Hampshire must carry minimum liability insurance. If you’re at fault in an accident, bodily injury and property damage coverage pay for the other driver’s damages and injuries, but it won’t pay to repair your vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you’re in an accident with another driver or hit an object, collision insurance pays to repair your Compass’ damages, regardless of who’s at fault. Choose a deductible you can comfortably afford to pay out of pocket in case you need to file a claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays for damage to your car after a non-collision event, such as falling trees, theft, vandalism, and weather-related losses.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/95fa30ac35/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    Uninsured motorist coverage

    For additional protection, consider adding uninsured motorist coverage to your policy. This coverage helps pay for your damages if an uninsured or underinsured driver hits you.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/edb628e3ac/insurify-icons-auto-blue-96x96_013-family.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    Personal injury protection pays for your medical expenses if you’re in an accident, regardless of fault, and can even cover lost wages.

Be sure to use a quote tool and research available discounts to find the best coverage. Some insurers offer accident forgiveness, telematics, and bundling discounts to help lower your insurance costs.

Jeep Compass car insurance FAQs

The answers to some frequently asked questions about Jeep Compass car insurance can provide additional information as you shop for coverage.

  • USAA provides some of the cheapest Jeep Compass insurance, with rates averaging $45 per month for liability-only coverage. Your insurance quote depends on variables like your driver profile, claim history, deductibles, and the coverage you choose.

  • No. A Jeep Compass isn’t expensive to insure, although at $142 per month, it’s slightly more than for comparable vehicles. The national average insurance cost for all vehicles in the U.S. is $195 per month for full coverage and $105 for liability-only coverage.

  • State-minimum liability coverage for a Jeep Compass costs an average of $99 per month, according to Insurify data. Full-coverage car insurance premiums are more expensive, costing an average of $185 per month.

  • Not really. Jeep models aren’t particularly high-risk vehicles and come with various safety features. In fact, a specific 2022 Jeep Compass model was an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick for small SUVs/four-door SUVs.[5]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Kelley Blue Book. "2025 Jeep Compass."
  2. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "2025 JEEP COMPASS."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  5. Insurance institute for highway Safety. "2022 Top Safety Pick: 2022 Jeep Compass."
Melanie Lockert
Melanie Lockert

Melanie Lockert is the founder of the blog and author of the book, "Dear Debt." Through her blog, she chronicled her journey out of $81,000 in student loan debt. Her work has appeared on Allure, Business Insider, Credit Karma, Fortune, and more. She is also the co-founder of the Lola Retreat and host of the Mental Health and Wealth show podcast. She lives in Los Angeles and enjoys jazz music, traveling, coffee, and spending time with her two cats and partner.

Melanie has been a contributor at Insurify since November 2022.

Learn More
linkedin
Becky Helzer
Edited byBecky HelzerEditor
Becky Helzer
Becky HelzerEditor

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate