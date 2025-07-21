Home>Car Insurance>Honda

Honda HR-V Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Honda HR-V drivers pay an average of $144 per month for insurance, but your rate may vary depending on the trim, your age, location, driving record, and more.

Updated

On average, Honda HR-V drivers pay $188 per month for full coverage and $100 for liability-only insurance. That’s slightly less than for similar subcompact SUVs, like the Toyota Corolla Cross, Nissan Kicks, and Hyundai Venue.

The Honda HR-V earns a five-star overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and J.D. Power gives it high marks for quality and reliability.[1] [2]

Here’s what to know as you shop for car insurance for your Honda HR-V.

Quick Facts

  • The 2025 Honda HR-V is rated as a Top Safety Pick+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).[3]

  • USAA, State Farm, and Allstate offer some of the cheapest HR-V insurance.

  • A 2025 Honda HR-V’s base manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) is $26,795, according to Kelley Blue Book.[4]

Cost of Honda HR-V insurance by model year

The average cost of car insurance for a Honda HR-V is $100 per month for liability-only coverage and $188 for a full-coverage policy. USAA, State Farm, and Allstate offer some of the cheapest average rates for the HR-V.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
2025$242$129
2024$234$124
2023$233$124
2022$223$119
2021$212$113
2020$207$119
2019$203$108
2018$198$105
2017$193$103
2016$189$100
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2025 HR-V’s MSRP ranges from $26,795 for the LX trim to $30,895 for the top-of-the-line EX-L trim.

    The following table shows average monthly rates from different insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$121$63
    State Farm$145$75
    Allstate$162$83
    GEICO$179$93
    American Family$186$95
    Progressive$191$137
  • In 2024, the starting MSRP for a Honda HR-V was $25,995 for the LX trim and $29,545 for the EX-L.

    See the table below for average monthly quotes from various insurers for the 2024 HR-V.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$117$61
    State Farm$140$72
    Allstate$157$79
    GEICO$173$89
    American Family$180$92
    Progressive$185 $131
  • A 2023 Honda HR-V had an MSRP of $22,299 for the base model, with its most expensive model starting at $30,725.

    Check out average monthly rates below for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$117$61
    State Farm$140$72
    Allstate$156$79
    GEICO$172$89
    American Family$179$92
    Progressive$184$131
  • In 2022, the Honda HR-V’s MSRP ranged from $23,115 to $29,415, depending on the trim. 

    The table below shows the cheapest insurance companies for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$112$58
    State Farm$134$69
    Allstate$149$76
    GEICO$165$86
    American Family$172$88
    Progressive$176$126
  • In 2021, the Honda HR-V’s MSRP ranged from $22,445 to $30,565.

    The following table shows average monthly insurance costs from multiple insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$106$55
    State Farm$127$66
    Allstate$142$72
    GEICO$157$81
    American Family$163$84
    Progressive$167$120
  • In 2020, the Honda HR-V’s MSRP ranged from $22,040 for the base model to $30,110 for the top-of-the-line model.

    Below are average monthly quotes for a 2020 HR-V from several insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$104$54
    State Farm$124$64
    Allstate$139$70
    GEICO$153$79
    American Family$159$81
    Progressive$164$117
  • The 2019 Honda HR-V had an MSRP ranging from $21,740 to $29,760, depending on the trim.

    The table below highlights this model year’s most affordable insurance options.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$102$53
    State Farm$122$63
    Allstate$136$69
    GEICO$150$78
    American Family$156$80
    Progressive$160$114
  • In 2018, the HR-V had a starting MSRP of $21,465, with the top trim starting at $27,535.

    The following table shows top insurers’ average monthly quotes for the 2018 HR-V.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$99$51
    State Farm$119$61
    Allstate$133$67
    GEICO$147$76
    American Family$152$78
    Progressive$156$111
  • In 2017, the Honda HR-V’s starting MSRP ranged from $21,240 to $27,215, depending on the trim.

    See the table below for average monthly quotes from some of the best insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$97$50
    State Farm$116$60
    Allstate$129$66
    GEICO$143$74
    American Family$149$76
    Progressive$152$109
  • In 2016, the Honda HR-V had an MSRP ranging from $20,795 to $26,890, depending on the trim.

    The following table shows average monthly quotes from several insurers for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$95$49
    State Farm$113$58
    Allstate$126$64
    GEICO$140$72
    American Family$146$74
    Progressive$149$106
Average cost of Honda insurance by state

Insurers consider your location when determining your premiums. Rates can vary between cities and even ZIP codes due to differences in theft, vandalism, and accident rates.[5]

The map below shows how Honda insurance costs vary by state. Alaska and Hawaii aren’t included due to insufficient data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$136
Arizona$167
Arkansas$246
California$231
Colorado$211
Connecticut$321
Delaware$236
Florida$220
Georgia$239
Idaho$120
Illinois$163
Indiana$138
Iowa$116
Kansas$158
Kentucky$208
Louisiana$212
Maine$144
Maryland$325
Massachusetts$171
Michigan$265
Minnesota$187
Mississippi$199
Missouri$185
Montana$159
Nebraska$168
Nevada$269
New Hampshire$108
New Jersey$171
New Mexico$152
New York$451
North Carolina$90
North Dakota$132
Ohio$124
Oklahoma$171
Oregon$154
Pennsylvania$166
Rhode Island$141
South Carolina$258
South Dakota$124
Tennessee$143
Texas$226
Utah$175
Vermont$145
Virginia$184
Washington$153
District of Columbia$329
West Virginia$150
Wisconsin$127
Wyoming$114

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Honda HR-V

Nearly every U.S. state has minimum car insurance requirements. Minimum coverage typically includes bodily injury liability and property damage liability. If you cause an accident, it covers the other driver’s injuries and any property damage you’re responsible for.

While you must carry state-minimum liability insurance to drive, most experts recommend higher limits to protect yourself financially. Without enough liability insurance, you could face significant out-of-pocket costs if you cause an accident.

Consider these other common coverages for added protection:[6]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e47a00c4f/car-dashboard-96x96-green_045-airbag.svg

    Personal injury protection

    Some states require drivers to carry personal injury protection (PIP). If you’re in an accident, this coverage pays for your injuries (and those of your passengers), regardless of who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    If an uninsured driver hits you — or you’re on the receiving end of a hit-and-run — uninsured motorist coverage can reimburse you for damages. It can also help cover your damages if a driver without enough insurance causes an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you hit another car or run into a fence or other object, collision insurance pays for your car’s repairs. Although it’s optional coverage, lenders usually require it (along with comprehensive coverage) if you finance or lease your car.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance is another optional coverage. It covers damages to your car from non-collision events, such as hail, fire, theft, or vandalism.

Honda HR-V car insurance FAQs

For more information about Honda HR-V car insurance, see the answers to some frequently asked questions below.

  • USAA offers the cheapest Honda HR-V insurance, but it’s available only to active and former military members and their families. State Farm and Allstate also offer affordable rates.

  • No. With average monthly rates of $144, the Honda HR-V is cheaper to insure than the national average for all cars of $149, according to Insurify data. The Honda HR-V is also slightly cheaper to insure than similar models, such as the Toyota Corolla Cross, Nissan Kicks, and Hyundai Venue.

  • The average cost to insure a Honda HR-V is $100 per month for liability-only coverage and $188 for a full-coverage policy.

  • Yes. The 2025 Honda HR-V is rated as a Top Safety Pick+ by the IIHS. It also has a five-star overall safety rating from the NHTSA.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "2025 HONDA HR-V."
  2. J.D. Power. "2025 Honda HR-V Pricing."
  3. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "225 Honda HR-V."
  4. Kelley Blue Book. "2025 Honda HR-V Review."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  6. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "A Consumer's Guide to Auto Insurance."
